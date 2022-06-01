BIWABIK — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team finds themselves still alive heading into today’s Section 7AA finals, after firing a 337 to take second place after Day 1.
In addition, Wolverines sophomore Ian Mikulich is just one stroke off the leader, firing a 77 to lead Rock Ridge on Wednesday at the Quarry.
The top four teams and 20 individuals not on those teams advance to today’s finals. The Wolverines sit 18 shots behind defending state champion Cloquet.
Mikulich’s 77 ties him with Cloquet’s Anders Gunelson for second while ‘Jacks junior Karson Patten is in the lead with a 76.
Brennan Peterson fired an 86 for Rock Ridge to finish in a tie for 12th place. Eli Devich and Rollie Seppala are one stroke behind Peterson in a tie for 15th place with 87s.
Non-team scoring golfers for the Wolverines include Junior Landon Richter in 29th with a 92 and senior Carter Orent in 32nd with a 93.
Hibbing finished seventh on the day out of 11 teams after firing a 359. Ethan Sundvall led the way for the ‘Jackets with an 86, enough for 12th place. Andrew Slaten finished tied for 23rd with an 89.
Michael Andrican fired a 91 to tie for 27th and Nick Horvath etched a 93 to tie for 32nd. Non-team scoring golfers for Hibbing include Dylan Horvath in 47th (101) and Sam Gabardi in 52nd. While the ‘Jackets are eliminated from the team competition, Sundvall, Slaten, Andrivan and Nick Horvath will all be back in action today by finishing inside the top 20 of those golfers outside the top four teams.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Caiden Carpenter was the only other golfer from the area to advance to Day 2, finishing in a tie for 19th place after firing an 88. Jack Klamm tied for 55th for the Titans after shooting a 113.
Mesabi East’s Hunter Shenett finished in 64th place with a 131 while Jakob Undeland did not complete the course and withdrew after 14 holes. Neither the Titans nor the Giants returned team scores due to not fielding at least four golfers.
Second round action for both the boys and girls will resume today at 9 a.m. at the Quarry at Giants Ridge. The top team and the top five individuals not on those teams will advance to the state golf meet.
Section 7AA Day 1 at the Quarry
Team scores (top four advance to day 2): 1, Cloquet, 319; 2, Rock Ridge, 337; 3, Mora, 343; 4, Proctor/Esko, 346; 5, Hermantown, 348; 6, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 349; 7, Hibbing, 359; 8, Pine City, 380; 9, Duluth Denfeld, 389; 10, Two Harbors, 434; 11, International Falls, 446.
Golfers advancing to day 2: 1, Karson Patten, Cloq, 76; 2T, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 77; 2T, Ian Mikulich, RR, 77; 4, Colten Danelski, Herm, 78; 5T, Dylan Klatte, PE, 80; 5T, Hunter Berg, PE, 80; 7T, Cooper Ellena, Cloq, 83; 7T, Frank Meyer, CIA, 83; 7T, Garret Honstrom, Mora, 83; 7T, Jacob Walsh, Cloq, 83.
11, Noah Klapmeier, Mora, 84; 12T, Brennan Peterson, RR, 86; 12T, Ethan Sundvall, Hib, 86; 12T, Luke Severson, CIA, 86; 15T, Eli Devich, RR, 87; 15T, Lance Sayler, Cloq, 87; 15T, Rollie Seppala, RR, 87; 15T Will Meyer, CIA, 87; 19T, Avery Nelson, Mora, 88; 19T, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 88; 19T, Connor O’Hara, Herm, 88; 19T, Trenton Fore, Mora, 88.
22, Andrew Slaten, Hib, 89; 23, Kaiden High, PE, 89; 25T, Holdyn Evjen, Herm, 90; 25T, Ty Graves, Mora, 90; 27T, Karson Young, Cloq, 91; 27T, Michael Andrican, Hib, 91; 29T, Darian Lewandowski, DD, 92; 29T, Landon Richter, RR, 92; 29T, Will Esterbrooks, Herm, 92.
32T, Andy Larson, DD, 93; 32T, Carter Orent, RR, 93; 32T, Griffin Faur, PC, 93; 32T, Hunter Haug, PC, 93; 32T, Louie Meyer, CIA, 93; 32T, Mason Olson, PC, 93; 32T, Nick Horvath, Hib, 93; 32T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 93.
40, Jack Kritzeck, Mora, 94; 41, Brody Bodle, CIA, 95; 42, Dallas Loftis, PE, 97; 43T, Martin Hoffmann, DD, 98; 43T, Mason Sundblom, Herm, 98; 46; Michael Van, PE, 100; 47, Mason Klatte, PE, 101.
