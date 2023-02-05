WALKER—The Rock Ridge wrestling team put two of their own into championship matches and ended up taking fifth overall out of 12 teams at the Tyler Moening Memorial Tournament in Walker.

Nolan Campbell (120 pounds) and Damian Tapio (170) both made their way to the championship round in their respective brackets, but couldn’t pull out wins as the pair led the way with second place finishes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments