WALKER—The Rock Ridge wrestling team put two of their own into championship matches and ended up taking fifth overall out of 12 teams at the Tyler Moening Memorial Tournament in Walker.
Nolan Campbell (120 pounds) and Damian Tapio (170) both made their way to the championship round in their respective brackets, but couldn’t pull out wins as the pair led the way with second place finishes.
Working without a full squad, every grappler for the Wolverines placed and earned points on Friday, contributing to their team score of 129.5.
Starting with Campbell, the 120-pounder won his quarterfinal match over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Vince Perucho, pinning him at 21 seconds. In the semifinals, Campbell pinned Thief River Falls’ Landen Larson at 1:06. Falling in the championship round, Campbell was pinned by Deer River’s Tate Evans at the 1:23 mark.
At 170 pounds, Tapio won his first match by technical fall over Staples-Motley’s Jacob Becker, 17-2. In the semifinals, Tapio defeated Deer River’s Gus Thompson by major decision, 9-1. Ranked eighth in the state, Tapio fell to the No. 7 wrestler in his weight class in the championship round, losing 11-8 to Thief River Falls’ Damon Ferguson.
Third place finishes on the day for the Wolverines include Grayson Bennett (113 pounds) and Dutch Hedblom (126). Jackson Kendall (138)and Keegan Comer (195) secured fourth place finishes. Gavin Flannigan (160) locked up a fifth place finish.
Rock Ridge returns to the mat on Tuesday when they travel to Cloquet for a quadrangular with Cloquet, Rush City and Pierz.
