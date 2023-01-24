VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boy’s hockey team put their seven game winning streak on the line on Tuesday night, hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
The Wolverines shook off a rough first period but came out on the short end of a 4-3 overtime contest, when the Lumberjacks scored at the 2:50 mark of the extra period.
“We really didn’t come out in that first period like we were ready to play and they took advantage of that,” Wolverines coach Ben Johnson said. “You have to be ready to play every night.”
The Lumberjacks opened up the scoring in the first period when Jace Stewart picked up a rebound and fired a backhand shot over Wolverines netminder Ryan Rothfork’s shoulder.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton made it a 2-0 game when Joey Antonutti picked up a rebound off the side of the Rock Ridge net and fired it in.
The Wolverines were not going to let them get any farther ahead. Just 30 seconds later Ryan Manninen got a rebound of a Grady Dimberio shot and pushed it in to make it a 2-1 contest.
The period ended with the Lumberjacks up 2-1. Rothfork kicked out 14 shots in the period while Lumberjack's netminder Logan Sickman turned away eight.
The Wolverines tied the game at two in the second period when Brant Tiedeman let go of a wrist shot that got past Sickmann. Rory Cope-Robinson assisted on the tally.
Just 20 seconds later the Lumberjack’s took a 3-2 lead when Dayne Painovich beat Rothfork with a low shot. Stewart and Ryan Jones assisted on the goal.
The game came to the third period with the Lumberjack’s holding the one goal lead.
The Wolverines dominated the play in the third period but could not get one past Sickmann. That was until with 2:05 left in regulation time. While on the power play, Sam Troutwine took a Zac Norberg pass and fired it by Sickmann to tie the game at three.
The horn sounded and the teams had to get ready to play overtime.
Just 2:50 into the extra session Lumberjack's Sophomore Bobby Thorton took a Patrick Dunaiski pass and fired it past Rothfork to end the game.
“That wasn’t how we wanted the game to end,” Johnson said. “We played a really good third period but just couldn’t get that extra goal. Now we have to get ready for Thursday when we host Denfeld. They beat us earlier this season. We will need to be ready to play them again.”
Sickmann ended the game with 30 saves for the Lumberjacks while Rothfork kicked out 26 for the Wolverines.
CEC 2 1 0 1—4
RR 1 1 1 0— 3
First Period
1, CEC, Jace Stewart (Ethan Killicchowski, Max Foster) 9:37; 2, CEC, Joey Antonutti (Patrick Dunaiski) 14:48; 3, RR, Ryan Manninen (Grady Dimberio) 15:24.
Second Period
4, RR, Brant Tiedeman (Rory Cope-Robinson) 13:51; 5, CEC, Dayne Painovich (Stewart, Ryan Jones) 14:11.
Third Period
6, RR, Sam Troutwine (Zac Norberg) 14:55, PP.
Overtime
7, CEC, Bobby Thorton (Dunaiski) 2:50.
Goalie saves: Logan Sickmann, CEC, 8-7-12-3—30; Ryan Rothfork, RR, 14-7-3-2—26.
Penalties-Minutes: CEC 3-6; RR 2-4.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3,
Rock Ridge 1
CLOQUET — A slow first period for the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team put them behind early and the Wolverines never recovered as they fell to the Lumberjacks 3-1 on Tuesday.
Rock Ridge gave up a first period goal to Gwen Lilly and then surrendered two more in the second period before they ever found their footing.
It wasn’t until late in the game when Natalie Bergman picked up a goal in the third that put Rock Ridge on the board.
Nola Kwitkowski took the loss in net for Rock Ridge, stopping 30 shots. Araya Kiminski had 13 saves for CEC.
Rock Ridge (12-10) travels to International Falls on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.