VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boy’s hockey team put their seven game winning streak on the line on Tuesday night, hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

The Wolverines shook off a rough first period but came out on the short end of a 4-3 overtime contest, when the Lumberjacks scored at the 2:50 mark of the extra period.

