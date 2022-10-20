EVELETH — The Rock Ridge Football team closed out their regular season Wednesday night hosting Hermantown.
The Hawks used a big first half to run away from the Wolverines and never looked back, 30-8.
“The first half was a tough one,” Rock Ridge head coach Matt Anderson said. “We gave up a couple of big plays and they made us pay.”
The Hawks opened up the scoring in the first quarter when Joshua Muehibauer scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night, capping off a Hermantown drive with a five-yard scoring run. He also ran in the two point conversion.
The Hawks made it a 16-0 game when Zach Thorsten ran it in from 16 yards untouched to make it a 14-0 game. Alex Schott ran in the two point conversion to make it a 16-0 Hermantown lead.
The Wolverines threatened to score in the second quarter when they ran a fake punt, but the play was called back for a penalty for jumping over a tackler. That brought back a would-be 50-yard run.
Muehibauer scored his second touchdown of the game when he ran it in from six yards out in that same quarter. Rocco Ericksen ran in the two points conversion to make it a 24-0 Hawks lead.
Muehibauer closed out the first half scoring when he punched one in from just a yard out to make it a 30-0 Hermantown lead.
The Wolverines scored quickly in the third quarter when Ryan Manninen raced in from 33 yards out. Manninen then hit Isaac Flatley with the two-point conversion pass.
“We really came out playing hard in that second half,” Anderson said. “They weren’t going to just give up.”
The Wolverines also came up big in the second half, preventing the Hawks from scoring and stopping them twice on two fourth down conversion attempts.
“Defense was big in that second half,” Anderson said. “They showed that they weren’t going to just quit.”
Neither team could score in the fourth quarter and the Hawks left with the 30-8 win.
Next up for the Wolverines are the 7AAA quarterfinals. They’ll open up play on Tuesday at No. 3 Aitkin.
“We know we’ll be on the road Tuesday so we will have to get ready, travel to where we will be playing and just be ready to play some solid ball.”
HHS 16 14 0 0 — 30
RR 0 0 8 0 — 8
First Quarter
HHS: Joshua Muehibauer 5 run (Muehibauer run)
HHS: Zach Thorsten 16 run (Alex Schott run)
Second Quarter
HHS: Muehibauer 6 run (Rocco Ericksen run)
HHS: Muehibauer 1 run (Pass failed)
Third Quarter
RR: Ryan Manninen 33 run (Isaac Flatley pass from Manninen)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Hinckley-Finlayson 40,
Mesabi East 26
HINCKLEY — The Mesabi East football team needed to win on the road Wednesday if they had hopes of hosting a first round playoff game. Unfortunately for them, Hinckley-Finlayson needed the win just as bad and ran away with things 40-26 over the Giants.
The Jaguars got on the board first in the opening quarter when Mac Storlie punched a score in from one yard out. Griffin Stiel then picked up his first touchdown of the game in the second on a 21-yard scoring run that made it 14-0. Jeremiah Krone successfully kicked both extra points for H-F.
The Giants got on the board in the second when Cooper Levander ran one from eight yards out. Henry Depew then scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Landon Luke, but the Jaguars had a 12-yard scoring run from Levi Degerstrom in between to keep the lead at seven, 21-14.
In the second half, Hinckley-Finlayson began to put things away with two third-quarter touchdowns. Degerstrom got things going with a five-yard scoring run before Stiel picked up his second touchdown on a 10-yard run later in the quarter.
Dakota Kruse stopped the bleeding for the Giants with a 27-yard touchdown run but Mesabi East triled 34-20 with one quarter to play.
Each team grabbed one final score in the fourth with Degerstrom running one in from four yards out for H-F. Levander took the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the house to keep the deficit at 14, but it would remain there until the final horn went off, 40-26.
Levander led on the ground for the Giants with 102 yards and a rushing touchdown on 12 touches to go with the big return. Landon Luke was 9-13 for 110 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Stiel led the Jaguars with 15 rushes for 221 yards and two scores.
Mesabi East picked up the No. 5 seed in Section 7AA and will open the playoffs on the road on Tuesday. It’ll be a rematch of Wednesday’s game with the Giants taking on No. 4 Hinckley-Finlayson.
Hinckley-Finlayson 7 14 13 6 — 40
Mesabi East 0 14 6 6 — 26
First Quarter
HF: Mac Storlie 1 run (Jeremiah Krone kick)
Second Quarter
HF: Griffin Stiel 21 run (Krone kick)
ME: Cooper Levander 8 run (kick blocked)
HF: Levi Degerstrom 12 run (pass failed)
ME: Henry Depew 29 pass from Landon Luke (Levander run)
Third Quarter
HF: Degerstrom 5 run (Degerstrom run)
HF: Stiel 10 run (run failed)
ME: Dakota Kruse 27 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
HF: Degerstrom 4 run (kick blocked)
ME: Levander 66 kickoff return (pass failed)
North Woods 20,
East Central 7
COOK — The North Woods football team scored the first 20 points of their contest with East Central on their way to a 20-7 win over the Eagles Wednesday night.
The scoring got started in the second quarter with Grizzlies senior Jared Chiabotti running one in from 24 yards out to give North Woods the lead. Later in the quarter, Jonah Burnett connected with Olin Nelson through the air as Nelson brought in the 43-yard touchdown reception to make it a 12-0 game at halftime.
The two teams couldn’t find the end zone in the third quarter but the Grizzlies put things away win the fourth when Chiabotti ran in his second score of the game, this time from five yards out. After Luke Will caught Burnett’s two-point pass, it was 20-0 North Woods.
The Eagles got on the board later in the frame when Patch Gustafson broke free for a 55-yard scoring run but it was too little, too late as North Woods earned an important win right before the start of the playoffs.
Offensively, the Grizzlies were led by Chiabotti who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also caught three pases for 38 yards. Nelson carried the ball seven times for 38 yards and scored on his only reception of the game. Burnett finished 6-15 passing with 118 yards and a score.
With the win, North Woods earned the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Section 7A playoffs. They’ll hit the road on Tuesday to take on No. 4 Chisholm.
EC 0 0 0 7 — 7
NW 0 12 0 8 — 20
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
NW: Jared Chiabotti 24 run (pass failed)
NW: Olin Nelson 43 pass from Jonah Burnett (run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
NW: Chiabotti 5 run (Luke Will pass from Burnett)
EC: Patch Gustafson 55 run (kick successful)
Mountain Iron-Buhl 59,
South Ridge 0
CULVER — The fourth-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl football team took care of business in their regular season finale, downing South Ridge 59-0 to move to 8-0 on the season.
The Rangers scored in every quarter as their march to victory was assured from early on. Damian Tapio got things going in the first with two touchdown runs, one going for 10 yards and the second for 20.
In the second quarter, Braylen Keith caught a pass from Asher Zubich and brought it home from 85 yards out to make it a 24-0 game. Tapio and Sam Lokken both scored in the frame on 10-yard rushing touchdowns to make it 36-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Zubich got things going with a 10 yard run and then added another through the air, hitting Tapio for the 45-yard scoring reception.
MiCaden Clines closed out the contest’s scoring with a five-yard touchdown run with Jaeger Winkler hitting the extra point.
Mountain Iron-Buhl earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section 7 Nine-Man playoffs. They’ll host the winner of No. 4 North Central and No. 5 Bigfork on Saturday, Oct. 29.
MIB 16 20 16 7 — 59
SR 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 10 run (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 20 run (Riley Busch pass from Zubich)
Second Quarter
M: Braylen Keith 85 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Tapio 10 run (run failed)
M: Sam Lokken 10 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
M: Zubich 10 run (Mason Clines pass from Zubich)
M: Tapio 45 pass from Zubich (Zubich run)
Fourth Quarter
M: MiCaden Clines 5 run (Jaeger Winkler kick)
Ely 22,
Hill City/Northland 16
ELY — The Ely football team closed out the regular season in style Wednesday, picking up their first win of the season in a 22-16 decision over Hill City/Northland.
No further details were given to the Mesabi Tribune.
The Timberwolves picked up the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Section 7A playoffs. They’ll take on No. 2 Braham on Tuesday in Braham.
