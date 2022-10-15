DULUTH — While it wasn’t the result they wanted, the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team put up one heck of a fight.
Appearing in their first ever Section 7AA championship game, the No. 2 Wolverines took on top-seeded Elk River Saturday at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center. Rock Ridge played tough in every match, but couldn’t overpower the fourth-ranked team in the state, with the Elks claiming the 7-0 victory.
Despite the loss, Wolverine co-head coaches Jessica Kralich and Kortney Rosati had nothing but praise for their players.
“We’re very, very proud of them,” Rosati said. “Towards the beginning you could tell that the girls were playing the kind of tennis they needed to if they wanted to get a shot at winning this. Unfortunately we couldn’t hold that advantage but the girls gave it their all.”
“Some of those matches were neck and neck the whole time,” Kralich added. “They were so dang close and it really showed how much they’ve improved over the season. Elk River is ranked fourth in the state and for our girls to play that closely to them says a lot about the work and effort they put in this year.”
“Overall we’re very proud of how they played,” Rosati said. “I think we were both expecting this to be tough but the girls played so well that we can’t be upset with how it went.”
In singles, the Elks got a quick point at the fourth spot with Lauren Lee taking down Mayme Scott in two quick sets, 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Paige Johnson played through some long points with Rock Ridge’s Alli Fink, but Johnson got the upper hand in the first and then cruised in the second 6-4, 6-2.
At third doubles, Rock Ridge’s Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine took the first set 6-3 over Elk River’s Delaney Lundquist and Tillie Johnson, but it was the Elks tandem that fought back to take the match 6-3, 6-2.
Elk River clinched the match with a win at second doubles with Karly Hermanson and Emme Jorgensen dispatching Mylee Young and Paige Maki 7-5, 7-6(4).
The rest of the matches played out as normal despite Elk River securing the win with four points. At second singles, Rock Ridge’s Katelyn Torrel fell to Mya Nelson 6-2, 6-0, while Lydia Delich fell at the No. 1 spot 6-3, 6-1 to Ava Nelson.
At first doubles, Elk River completed the sweep with Leah Skogquist and Kate Perbix defeating Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth 6-4, 6-3.
While the end score seemed lopsided, the Wolverines had life in every point against Elk River, making for an exciting final up until the match was decided.
Making two programs into one and moving up to the larger Class AA to start the year, it would be normal for any new team to have some bumps in the road. Rock Ridge, however, showed right from the beginning that they were one of the top teams in the section.
“We kind of knew when they instantly started jiving together,” Kralich said. “It didn’t matter what school they were from or who they played for before. They were just Rock Ridge. They weren’t former Eveleth or Virginia players. They were one team and from there we kind of knew this was going to be a great season for us.”
Working with a number of seniors, including three captains in Delich, Torrel and Maki, the coaches agreed that their leadership gave this new program a strong kick to start things off.
“They did everything they could for this team,” Rosati said. “They were definitely the right picks in terms of leadership. They led the team, pulled people together for team talks and hyped everyone up.”
“They did it all naturally as captains,” Kralich said. “We didn’t have to tell them how to do it. They did it without us and did it all and more.”
With a successful Year 1 in the books, the pair of coaches are already thinking about the future of Rock Ridge tennis.
“We’re already thinking of lineups for next year,” Kralich said. “The girls coming up and the girls we already have, it’s very exciting to already be dreaming about what we’re going to see.”
“There’s a lot of hope for the future,” Rosati added. “And we hope the upcoming girls continue to give as much effort and excitement into tennis as our older girls do right now.”
