The Rock Ridge High School girls tennis team placed second at the Section 7AA Meet Saturday at the Duluth Indoor Court.

DULUTH — While it wasn’t the result they wanted, the Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team put up one heck of a fight.

Appearing in their first ever Section 7AA championship game, the No. 2 Wolverines took on top-seeded Elk River Saturday at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center. Rock Ridge played tough in every match, but couldn’t overpower the fourth-ranked team in the state, with the Elks claiming the 7-0 victory.

