EVELETH—If one word could be used to describe the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team, it would be tenacious.
The three-time defending Section 6A champions have spent the season as road warriors, not hosting a single meet while they’re in between their old space and their new one at the campus of Rock Ridge High School.
Practicing in the 20 yard pools in Eveleth, the Wolverines have still put in the time and effort needed to be successful and head coach Perry Brown says that will all come to a head today in Hibbing at the Section 6A prelims and on Saturday at the finals.
“They’re ready,” Brown said. “We’ve been working for a long time and we’ve done everything we can do. Now we’re ready for Thursday and hopefully we can set ourselves up for Saturday. Our seed times are pretty good and I think everyone is keyed in and positive on what we can do.
“I’m always surprised at the attitude of our boys. They’re pretty excited about getting over there. I think they have reason to be excited with our taper. There’s a lot of energy buzzing around that I think we’re ready to make use of.”
Hitting up as many pools as they could this year without one of their own, Brown says that never stopped his team from coming in with a hard-working attitude despite meet days being some of their longer ones.
“We had some ideas in our head about using the new pool but then that didn’t work out for us. That was our reality and I think being on the road so much got us used to the conditions that come with that.
“It’s not nearly as fun not being able to host meets but I think all of the boys as well as the booster group and all the parents did a good job of staying positive and supporting each other. Our parents and fans followed us wherever we went. It wasn’t the easiest thing but they say that kind of pressure makes diamonds.”
Being on the road so much has also given the Wolverines extra chances to set pool records away from home, an opportunity they’ve taken advantage of quite often this year. Brown says there is a silver lining with that despite not racing at home.
“It’s made the season that much sweeter I think. It’s not an easy thing to do setting a record somewhere else. We know we’ll have plenty of records to set when the new pool opens but I think we do have a little extra motivation going into someone else’s pool, beating them there, and putting our names on the record board. And some of these times, they’re not just good times for our area, they’re competitive times within the rest of the state.”
With the top three swimmers in each event as well as the top four divers advancing to state after Saturday, the Wolverines appear to be set up nicely with a number of top seeds.
Gunnar George owns the best time in two events sitting at 22.42 in the 50 freestyle and 53.04 in the 100 butterfly. Gabe Aagenes owns the best time in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.38 and has the second best score going into diving with 304.10.
In the relays, Rock Ridge is tops in both the 200 medley relay (1:42.63) as well as the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.82) with their 200 free relay team (1:34.43) sitting in fourth, just outside of state qualification if the seeds hold.
Bodi George has the second fastest time in the 200 individual medley (2:17.73) and third fastest in the 100 backstroke (1:01.12) while Nate Spiering is seeded second in the 100 freestyle (51.18) and third in the 50 freestyle (22.99).
Luke Hecimovich also owns a three seed, coming in with a time of 1:07.87 in the 100 breaststroke. Just outside of state qualifying currently is AJ Hultman, who comes in at fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.52).
With so much success at this level over the last several years, Brown says the team is still treating the meet as an important piece to their season. State isn’t guaranteed despite the positive seed times.
“The idea of getting to state isn’t going stale to them. It’s still a very big event getting there. They’re swimming fast enough to where I think we can get plenty of guys down there and we have a few right on the edge of making it too. But we still have to go out and swim our best. We can’t take this weekend lightly. They have to come up with some solid performances if they want to be the ones going.”
Hoping to make his first state appearance in two years is junior Gunnar George, who missed all of last season due to injury. Back in full form this year, Brown says George hasn’t missed a beat.
“It doesn’t look like that’s hindering him in any way. Last year, without him, it was kind of like a blank slate for the team. They didn’t know how things would shake out. Now that he’s back, he’s really been a spark for the rest of our guys. He’s been really strong and his times are looking strong with respect to our section and the rest of the state. He’s a good team player and having him will always be a huge plus for us.”
That being said, it’s not just one person that makes a team. Brown says the continued success is because of the collaborative effort the Wolverines have always come up with, even this season when the conditions were the toughest they’ve ever seen as a program.
“Our relays are all in great spots and that’s a good example of the entire team contributing to something and making a good lineup. The amount of change this group has had to go through would be tough on anybody. We had the tease of maybe getting into our new pool and then that didn’t happen. The guys practiced in Virginia last year in a 25 yard pool and now most of them hop on a bus to Eveleth and swim in a 20 yard pool. Space is limited for us.
“The guys have some tenacity that shouldn’t be underestimated. Other teams should underestimate us at their own peril. Everything we’ve gone through, these guys have just shaken it off. We don’t talk about the bad things and all the troubles and adversities because these guys look past it and just go through their day working hard. It’s pretty amazing at the end of the day. Looking at the times we have at sections, you have to give them a ton of credit for being able to pull this off.”
When it comes to winning a fourth section title in a row, Brown says that’s still a goal but the path may be somewhat harder this weekend working with a smaller team than usual.
“We are short about five or six people in terms of just numbers from last year. The team is smaller than usual in a really small section. You get a lot of points for first place finishes but you also get lots of points for finishing fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. When you have less guys filling out the spots down there, the first place points have to do more legwork in the standings. It all adds up.
“The boys understand that winning the section meet again will be a challenge but I think they’re up for it.”
—
Below is a list of seed times for all Rock Ridge swimmers.
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 1:42.63.
200 freestyle: 4, AJ Hultman, 2:02.52; 8, Tye Hiltunen, 2:10.65; 11, Mikko Sundquist, 2:24.21; 16, Hunter LaMorea, 2:30.30.
200 individual medley: 2, Bodi George, 2:17.73; 6, Luke Hecimovich, 2:24.53.
50 freestyle: 1, Gunnar George, 22.42; 3, Nate Spiering, 22.99; 8, John Kendall, 24.81; 9, Aiden bird, 24.97.
1 meter diving: 2, Gabe Aagenes, 304.10.
100 butterfly: 1, G. George, 53.04; 20, Sam Aagenes, 1:46.63.
100 freestyle: 2, N. Spiering, 51.18; 6, Kendall, 55.22; 21, Aaron Spiering, 1:11.23.
500 freestyle: 6, Hultman, 5:50.69.
200 freestyle relay: 4, Rock Ridge, 1:34.43.
100 backstroke: 3, B. George, 1:01.12; 15, LaMorea, 1:14.02.
100 breaststroke: 1, G. Aagenes, 1:05.38; 3, Hecimovich, 1:07.87; 8, Bird, 1:11.90; 13, Tony Nemanich, 1:18.91.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge, 3:28.82.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.