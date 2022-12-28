VIRGINIA — Trailing 3-2 with 10 minutes to play, things were looking a little tight for the Rock Ridge girl’s hockey team Tuesday against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

But the Wolverines managed to turn things around quickly, getting a goal off the rebound by Natalie Bergman to knot things up. Seconds later off the faceoff, Ayla Troutwine fired one off near the blue line, giving Rock Ridge their second goal in six seconds and the lead.

