VIRGINIA — Trailing 3-2 with 10 minutes to play, things were looking a little tight for the Rock Ridge girl’s hockey team Tuesday against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
But the Wolverines managed to turn things around quickly, getting a goal off the rebound by Natalie Bergman to knot things up. Seconds later off the faceoff, Ayla Troutwine fired one off near the blue line, giving Rock Ridge their second goal in six seconds and the lead.
The Wolverines held off the Dragons for the remainder of the third and came away with the 4-3 win in front of their home crowd at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Rock Ridge head coach Paddy Elsmore said after the contest that a game filled with momentum shifts came down to whether or not the Wolverines could give themselves one last chance to score.
“It’s good to see that the girls are working together and they’re starting to battle,” Elsmore said. “They’re battling in the corners and they’re winning the battles. They’re getting open for each other and creating chances. You can see how well they’re communicating with each other and it’s nice to see that growth at this time of the year.
“We knew their goalie wasn’t that strong so if we could get in their end and get some good shots, we could get one in. We’re using the chances we get really well and I think the girls are finding some really good chances out there.”
The start of Tuesday’s game was a bumpy one for the Wolverines. Litchfield’s Camryn Iverson was sent to the penalty box 19 seconds in for cross-checking, putting Rock Ridge on the power play.
The Wolverines were caught sleeping, however, as the Dragons’ Stella Hillmann stole the puck away at her own blue line and took it down to the other end for the score at 44 seconds, getting past Nola Kwiatkowski in net for the 1-0 lead.
Litchfield kept the pressure up in the first period and had their next best chance to score starting at the 10:44 mark when Sylvia Shock took a turn in the box for Rock Ridge. The Wolverines killed off the penalty, but seconds after, went one woman down again when Hailey Huismann took a penalty.
Rock Ridge fought off the disadvantage for nearly four minutes before eighth grader Mayma Scott got a hold of the puck, took it down the left side and beat Kira Kuechle in net to knot things up at one.
The momentum shift continued into the start of the second period, with Rock Ridge again getting an early six-on-five advantage with Litchfild taking a penalty 14 seconds in. This time, the Wolverines capitalized on it with Troutwine netting her first goal of the night 19 seconds into the power play off the pass from Scott and Natalie Bergman.
Falling behind early from a shorthanded goal to taking a lead on the power play a period later, Elsmore said the initial shock from the first goal might have gotten her team’s heads into the game.
“You want to take care of the puck in the beginning of the game. We go on the power play and maybe we’re sleeping a little bit. It hurts when you give up a breakaway like that. It changes the momentum and it stings a bit. But it might have been a really good thing for us because it woke us up. We’ve been struggling when it comes to being ready to play in the beginning of games. We were hoping our girls would respond and they did so we managed to make a positive out of a negative.”
Despite trailing, Litchfield still had heavy control of the puck for most of the second period. Playing back in their own end for long stretches of time, it wasn’t long before the Wolverines ceded the lead. That moment came at the 9:36 mark when Lydia Schultz fired one past Kwiatkowski to make it a 2-2 game.
Not satisfied with a tie game heading into the second intermission, Litchfield retook the lead with 35 seconds to play on a power play goal from Iverson, who found the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game.
Rock Ridge’s chances were limited in the third period, with their hopes coming down to getting one or two really good shots on net and hoping one would go in to force the tie.
That’s exactly what happened just past the seven minute mark in the third. Multiple Wolverines were battling in front of the net, putting shots on Kuechle. Finally, Bergman picked up a rebound from one of her teammates and forced one in, knotting the game at three.
The excitement from simply tying the game wasn’t enough as Troutwine got the puck out of the faceoff and fired just one shot near the blue line that managed to find a way past Kuechle, giving Rock Ridge the lead with under 10 minutes to play.
“We talked about that heading into the third period. We wanted to get at least eight shots on goal because when we do shoot, we tend to score. We knew if we could get more shots, we’d have success tonight. We just wanted to get pucks on the net and we were doing that. Getting the one off the faceoff, I think we had the surprise factor working in our favor and we managed to take them off guard.”
From there, the Wolverines just had to hang on, playing solid defensive hockey and disrupting the play of Litchfield to keep the puck out of the net. The Dragons took a timeout with 2:15 left on the clock, pulling Kuechle from there to get a woman advantage.
Eventually, Rock Ridge managed to grab possession and skate into the Litchfield end. Playing with the puck for about 30 seconds, the Wolverines couldn’t find a way to sneak in the empty net goal as the Dragons won the puck back and brought it back down with under a minute to play.
The Wolverines picked up a very late penalty with 2.5 seconds to play, but they managed to knock the puck around out of the faceoff to run out the clock, earning the 4-3 win.
Finishing the night with 34 saves, Elsmore praised the work of Kwiatkowski in net for maintaining the lead the Rock Ridge offense gave her.
“She’s just calm. She makes the timely saves. Then she makes the amazing saves here and there when we need her to. She really keeps us in the game and we need to do a better job of cleaning up that traffic in front of the net for her. If we can control the rebounds better, that would be very helpful for her because she does such an amazing job for us every night. She’s just solid for us back there. We can count on her and that means a lot.”
With a busy January approaching for the Wolverines, Elsmore says she’s continuing to see her team make great strides in the right areas of the game.
“We’ve been really great at putting away the chances we do get. That’s something we’ve been able to do most of the season. We’ve talked about finishing games and tonight felt like a game that we were able to finish. We’re battling out there and we can win those battles and create chances.
“It’s exciting to see the improvements. In January, the games are going to come quickly and I think the girls are ready to play even better hockey. They’ll find other ways to battle and grow and that’s what we want to see more of.”
Rock Ridge will return to the ice on Thursday, Jan. 5 when they host Duluth Marshall.
LDC 1 2 0 — 3
RR 1 1 2 — 4
First Period
1, L, Stella Hillmann (unassisted), SH, 0:44; 2, R, Mayme Scott (unassisted), SH, 14:29.
Second Period
3, R, Ayla Troutwine (Scott, Natalie Bergmann), PP, 0:33; 4, L, Lydia Schultz (Kira Kuechle), 9:46; 5, L, Camryn Iverson (Krista Tormanen, Hillmann), 16:25.
Third Period
6, R, Bergman (Troutwine, Scott), 7:02; 7, R, Troutwine (unassisted), 7:08.
Penalties-Minutes: Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2-4; Rock Ridge 5-10.
Goalie saves: Kira Kuechle, LDC, 3-5-2—10; Nola Kwiatskowski, RR, 7-14-13—34.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Cloquet 69,
Mesabi East 52
CLOQUET — At the Wood City Classic, the Mesabi East girls’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with hosting Cloquet as they fell to the Lumberjacks 69-52.
Marta Forsline led in the loss for the Giants with 20 points. Alyssa Prophet added 16.
ME 17 35 — 52
CHS 31 38 — 69
Mesabi East: Maija Hill 4, Gianna Lay 2, Alyssa Prophet 16, Olivia Forsline 5, Marta Forsline 20, Allie Lamppa 5; Three pointers: O. Forsline 1; Free throws: 17-30; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 11, Quinn Danielson 11, Macie Majerle 3, Lauren Hughes 6, Katelyn Olson 5, Alexa Snesrud 23, Carly Johnson 9, Ava Carlson 2; Three pointers: Issendorf 1, Danielson 3, Olson 1, Snesrud 4, Johnson 1; Free throws: 11-20; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Issendorf.
Cromwell-Wright 67,
Rock Ridge 60
CLOQUET — At the Wood City Classic, the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team held an eight-point halftime lead, 33-25, but were outscored by 15 in the second half to fall to Cromwell-Wright, 67-60.
Morgan Marks led the Wolverines in scoring with 14 points including four made threes. Maija Lamppa and Lexi Lamppa finished with 12 points each. Ann Westby finished with 10.
Isabella Anderson led the Cardinals comeback with 12 second-half points to finish with a game-high 22.
Rock Ridge closed out tournament play on Wednesday against Cloquet.
RR 33 27 — 60
CW 25 42 — 67
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 12, Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 10, Maija Lamppa 12, Emma Lamppa 6, Alex Flannigan 2, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Morgan Marks 14; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 2, M. Lamppa 2, Marks 4; Free throws: 6-13; Total fouls: 21; fouled out: E. Lamppa, Tollefson.
Cromwell-Wright: Bryanna Foster 9, Siiena Anderson 7, Emaleigh Olesiak 8, Sascha Korpela 9, Mya Gronner 4, Isabella Anderson 22, Jill Anderson 8; Three pointers: Olesiak 2; Free throws: 11-20; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.