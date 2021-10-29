Wolverines, Eskomos square off for a trip to 7AAA final

EVELETH — Coming away with their first ever playoff win on Tuesday night, the Rock Ridge football team appears to be riding high heading into today’s 7AAA semifinal with top-seeded Esko.
While the mood was a joyous one after their 20-6 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, the players came to practice the next day ready to get to work.
“I would say they came in pretty focused,” said co-head coach Sean Streier. “They took that night and that next school day to soak in that win, appreciating it for what it was for the school but then they came in focused on Wednesday afternoon for practice.
“They were ready to put in the work and do what they needed to do to get better.”
For a team that came into the playoffs on a losing skid, a win, especially with the way the Wolverines played in the second half, can turn things around mentally for the entire program.
“They’re very optimistic going into Saturday. I think they know that we can compete with anyone if we show up to play. They’re realizing now that all the things we’ve coached them and taught them this year was for a purpose and had reasoning behind it so their confidence is through the roof.”
Rock Ridge has a tall task ahead of them in the form of the undefeated Eskomos with Streier complimenting their versatile offense.
“Something they are very good at is having many different options. They can run the ball well and they can throw very well. They’re a dual-aspect team and they’re hoping you can’t stop both their run game and the passing game. If you can’t do either of those things against them, then you’re out of luck.”
When it comes to the running game, the Wolverines feel they can take their halftime adjustments from last week against GNK and use them against Esko.
“The best thing about what we did with GNK is that that’s still applicable against Esko. The way Esko wants to run the ball can be similar to GNK but just a little more physical. It’ll be up to us to set that tone rather than the reverse and I think we can be successful on that front.”
Overall, Streier says the Wolverines are healthy as well with no new injuries coming from Tuesday’s game.
“We had one player try and come back from an injury but it wasn’t something we ended up going through with so I don’t think he’s going to make it through to Saturday. Otherwise, there’s nothing new. The kids are healthy which is all we can ask for this late into the season.”
For the Rock Ridge seniors hoping to extend high school playing days, Streier says the message remains the same as it did before their opener with the Titans.
“Don’t let this be your last practice or your last game. The coaches obviously hope it isn’t either but this is a special group of seniors. We enjoy coaching them so hopefully after today we can play a good game on Saturday and get a little more time with them starting Monday.”
Kickoff for Rock Ridge and Esko is set for today at 2 p.m. in Esko.
