VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team kept up their winning ways, picking up another Section 7AA win on Thursday by sweeping Grand Rapids/Greenway 7-0.
The Wolverines had little issue with the lightning, taking all seven points in straight sets.
In singles, Lydia Delich took care of business with ease at the top spot, downing GRG’s Hannah Lafrenier without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. Katelyn Torrel was on and off the court quickly as well at No. 2, dispatching Lindsey Tulla 6-1, 6-2.
Alli Fink helped out with the singles sweep at the third spot, winning over Mercury Bischoff, 6-0, 6-0. Finally, Mayme Scott picked up another win at fourth singles, beating out Charlotte Moss in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, the top Rock Ridge tandem of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth got the best the Lightning had to offer, battling through a tough first set with Taryn Hamling and Caroline Ahcan. Beaudette and Lindseth took the first set in a narrow 6-4 fashion before cruising in the second set for the win, 6-1.
Moving down the lineup, the No. 2 team of Paige Maki and Theresa Anderson were nearly perfect for the Wolverines, grabbing a 6-1, 6-0 win over Molly PIerce and Emma Moran. Finally, it was Ava Seppala and Hanna Beldo that helped keep things clean in doubles, winning at the No. 3 spot 6-1, 6-1 over Alyssa Ohman and Ava Staskivige.
Rock Ridge will close out the regular season today when they play host to Duluth Marshall. Seeds for the upcoming Section 7AA tournament will be released on Sunday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.