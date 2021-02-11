Wolverines dunk Bluejackets, 57-37

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming team picked up wins in 6 of 11 events Thursday evening against Hibbing and used strong finishes down the line to cruise past the ‘Jackets, 57-37.
Leif Sundquist was a double winner for the Wolverines, picking up wins in both the 200 yard freestyle (1:55.44) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:33.59). Williams Stenson led the Bluejackets with a pair of event wins as well, finishing first in the 200 yard individual medley (2:09.88) and the 100 yard butterfly (55.20).
The Devils also grabbed individual wins from Gunnar George, Andrew Bird and Nathan Speiring.
George picked up his win in the 50 freestyle, finishing first with a time of 22.71. Bird took home gold in the 100 freestyle ,stopping the clock at 51.12. Both beat out Hibbing’s Cooper Emerson to win their respective events. Speiring grabbed the last individual win for the Wolverines, finishing first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.80.
Hibbing’s final individual win came courtesy of Aaron Hadrava, cruised to victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.77.
The Bluejackets came away with two of the three relay wins with Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Stenson and Emerson winning the 200 medley relay (1:44.14) and Stenson, Emerson, Ben Philips and Pocquette winnin the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.37).
The Blue Devils earned the final relay win on the evening as George, Owen Engel, Bird and Sundquist touched the wall first with a time of 3:25.16.
Virginia will take on Proctor next Thursday in Proctor while Hibbing will host Duluth East on Tuesday.
Rock Ridge 57, Hibbing 37
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing A (Aaron Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, William Stenson, Cooper Emerson), 1:44.14; 2, Rock Ridge A (Owen Engel, Nathan Speriring, Gunnar George, Andrew Bird), 1:45.46; 3, Rock Ridge B (Tye Hiltunen, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Cameron Johnson), 1:54.03.
200 freestyle: 1, Leif Sundquist, RR, 1:55.44; 2, Harrison Logan, RR, 2:00.84; 3, Ben Philips, H, 2:01.79.
200 individual medley: 1, Stenson, H, 2:09.88; 2, Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.31; 3, Bodi George, RR, 2:24.14.
50 freestyle: 1, G. George, RR, 22.71; 2, Emerson, H, 23.32; 3, Speiring, RR, 24.06.
100 butterfly: 1, Stenson, H, 55.20; 2, Ongalo, RR, 1:02.25; 3, B. George, RR, 1:02.76.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, RR, 51.12; 2, Emerson, H, 51.30; 3, Engel, RR, 51.74.
500 freestyle: 1, Sundquist, RR, 5:33.59; 2, Logan, RR, 5:37.66; 3, Kellen Fisher, H, 6:19.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing a (Stenson, Emerson, B. Philips, Pocquette), 1:32.37; 2, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Speiring, Bird, Sundquist), 1:32.47; 3, Rock Ridge B (Engel, John Kendall, Hecimovich, Cameron Johnson), 1:38.17.
100 backstroke: 1, Hadrava, H, 1:01.77; 2, Hiltunen, RR, 1:07.74; 3, Kendall, RR, 1:11.66.
100 breaststroke: 1, Speiring, RR, 1:10.80; 2, Ben Riipinen, H, 1:12.34; 3, Pocquette, H, 1:12.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (G. George, Engel, Bird, Sundquist), 3:25.16; 2, Rock Ridge B (Johnson, Ongalo, B. George, Hecimovich), 3:40.90; 3, Hibbing A (Hadrava, B. Philips, Mathew Philips, Riipinen), 3:56.33.
