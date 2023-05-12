VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team got some solid pitching and some big hits on Thursday afternoon as they coasted to a 7-2 win over state-ranked Duluth Marshall at the newly dedicated Frandsen Bank & Trust Field in Virginia.
“We came out ready to play today and did all the little things,” head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “When we had runners on base we hit the ball and played solid defense when we were in the field.”
The Wolverines grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Aiden Bird was hit by a pitch, went to third on a Tate Uhan single, and came in to score when starting pitcher Dylan Hedley ripped a single to left field.
Hedley made quick work of the Hilltoppers in the top of the fourth inning, setting them down in order.
Carter Mavec reached on a walk in the bottom of the fourth inning, but nothing could come of it as Marshall pitcher Owen Marsdek got Gunnar George to strike out with two outs to end the frame.
The Hilltoppers tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Charlie Hayden hit a single, went to second on a pick-off attempt and came in to score when Oden Brunette Johnson reached on an error.
Rock Ridge catcher Griffin Dosan ended the inning when he picked off Johnson at first base.
“That was a big play,” Lindseth said. “It was a perfect throw and we caught him sleeping.”
The Wolverines exploded for six runs in the home-half of the fifth inning to break the game open.
Bird started things off when he was hit by a pitch. Uhan was next up and was retired for the first out of the inning.
John Kendall and Hedley both reached and suddenly, the bases were loaded with one out.
Sawyer Hallin was up next and Marsdek got him to strike out swinging.
Next up was Dosan. He ripped a single that got past the left fielder and allowed Bird, Kendall and Hedley to score.
The Wolverines weren’t done yet.
Jaden Lang came up with an RBI single and Carter Mavec hit one of his own that knocked in Lang.
That ended the day for Marsdek. He went 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs, six hits and striking out nine.
The Wolverines got their last run of the contest when Hayden came in to pitch. George ripped a single to score Mavec and make it a 7-1 game after five innings.
Marshall was able to get one more run off Hedley in the top of the sixth inning when Marsdek and Max Berris Ford each hit a single. A fielder’s choice allowed Marsdek to come in and score.
Hedley got a pair of hitters close out the sixth and the Wolverines had a 7-2 lead.
Following a Uhan single, Rock Ridge went down in order and had the five run lead heading to the top of the seventh.
Hedley got a fly out to left field, a strikeout, and ground out to end the contest. Hedley ended the game going the seven innings, allowing only two runs on five hits while striking out 8. The senior did not walk a hitter.
“He tossed 92 pitches today against a great team,” Lindseth said. “That was an outstanding game he tossed out there.”
The Wolverines are back in action on Tuesday when they host International Falls.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 13,
Cromwell-Wright 2, F/5
MOUNTAIN IRON—Damian Tapio crossed home plate four times and put in a solid effort on the pitcher’s mound Thursday to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl past Cromwell-Wright 13-2 in five innings.
Tapio struck out eight batters in the win, giving up just the two runs on three hits and no walks. At the plate, the junior was 2-3 with two doubles, a walk and four runs scored.
Brant Tiedeman finished 3-4 with three runs scored and a double. Noah Berrini was 2-3 with a double and TJ DuChamp was 2-3 with two runs scored.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 6,
Aitkin 1
VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team swept all four singles matches and won two of three in doubles to take care of Aitkin on Thursday, 6-1.
Jared Delich won at first singles, defeating Josh Stanley 6-1, 6-0. Jake Bradach had an identical score at second singles, taking down the Gobblers’ Wyatt Winter.
At third singles, Kasey Lamppa made short work of Andrew Hudrlik, winning 6-0, 6-0 while Will Peterson cruised at fourth singles, downing Micah Morris 6-0, 6-0.
Aitkin got their lone point of the match at first doubles with the tandem of Blaise Sanford and Zander Peterson downing Peyton Bialke and Grady Dimberio 4-6, 6-7, [10-7].
The Wolverines cruised at the other two doubles spots with AJ Roen and Rory Cope-Robinson defeating Wyatt Crowther and Noland Nordberg 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles and Tyler Callister and Dawson Ruedebusch dispatching Isaac Asmus and Josh Kukowski 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles.
The Section 7A team tennis tournament is set to begin next week with the individual tournament to follow the week after.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.