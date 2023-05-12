VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge baseball team got some solid pitching and some big hits on Thursday afternoon as they coasted to a 7-2 win over state-ranked Duluth Marshall at the newly dedicated Frandsen Bank & Trust Field in Virginia.

“We came out ready to play today and did all the little things,” head coach Jamie Lindseth said after the game. “When we had runners on base we hit the ball and played solid defense when we were in the field.”

