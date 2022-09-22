HIBBING — It went right down to the wire, and the Rock Ridge High School volleyball team kept it together to pull out a victory.
The Wolverines overcame a slow start, then hung on for a 3-2, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Set one didn’t go so well for Rock Ridge as the Bluejackets took the game by nine.
“It was just nerves,” Rock Ridge coach Amy Kvaternik said. “We’ve had a rough few matches in our last few matches, and we’re bringing two teams together. We’ve been trying a lot of different lineups.
“We’re trying to figure out what works best for us.”
For Hibbing, it was one of its better sets of the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“Defensively, we did a little bit better in this one,” Peterson said. “I still have North Branch on my mind, and a couple of the sets here were comparable to that, but winning that first set was huge.”
The Bluejackets had ample opportunity to win set two as well, but they couldn't get an attack going during the game.
“I thought we were going to take that momentum into two and three, but we had some silly mistakes, those things that Nina (Kangas) and I are working on in practice with them,” Peterson said. “We have to keep them focused. They seemed to lose it.”
The Wolverines picked up their play, which led to the win.
“We were struggling more with our passing, and getting the ball down, putting the ball away,” Kvaternik said about set one. “Their confidence level had to change. We had some good hitting and good passing by a few of the girls.
“It’s telling them they have to go for it. They can’t play it safe all of the time.”
Rock Ridge did carry over that momentum from set two into set three, taking a 19-13 lead.
“They were out there swinging and playing hard,” Kvaternik said. “They were playing smart, too. We weren’t making unforced errors.”
It looked like the Wolverines might close out the match in set four, taking a 15-9 lead, but Hibbing wasn’t about to go down without a fight.
The Bluejackets tied it 17-17, then they had a lead of 19-18.
Rock Ridge took a 21-19 lead, but again, Hibbing rallied to tie it 21-21 before slowly pulling away to even the match 2-2.
“It shows their true grit,” Peterson said. “They shook their mistakes off quicker. They didn’t dwell on them, and they came together as a team. They decided this was enough, let’s do this.
“That’s a little glimpse of the best of their potential. I want to see that throughout.”
Rock Ridge got a little cautious when it counted most.
“We were struggling a little on defense, and we weren’t getting the ball set up,” Kvaternik said. “Our hitters were also being a little more careful and cautious, which doesn’t always benefit you.”
That wasn’t the case in set five as the Wolverines took a 6-0 lead in a set up to 15.
Even with that lead, Kvatnernik didn’t feel comfortable with that lead.
“You’re never comfortable until the game is done,” Kvaternik said. “We have to keep reminding them of that. They went out there, played hard and earned that.”
The Bluejackets did fight back to make it 11-7, but Rock Ridge got the next four points to close out the match.
“I knew it was going to be tough but at the same time, seeing that grit early on, I was like, ‘Alright, we can do this,’” Peterson said. “It was tough.”
Hibbing was led by Ava Weyrauch with three digs and seven kills; Bevie Fink four aces and 29 assists; Jenna Sacco-LaMusga four aces; Abbie Wivoda three assists; Brooke Siekkinen two digs and 11 kills; Jerzie Gustafson three aces; Drea Madich one block; and Jordan Fredette six kills.
Macy Westby had 18 kills for Rock Ridge; Ashley Dahl had 12 kills; Anna Westby had five aces; and Aiesah Benner had 17 digs.
Cloquet 3
Greenway 1
CLOQUET — Lexi Hammer had 35 assists, 14 digs and three kills, but the Raiders fell to the Lumberjacks in four games, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 Thursday.
Kyra Williams had 17 kills and 21 digs; Miranda Gernander 12 kills and 12 digs; Ava Johnson six kills and seven digs; Klara Finke three kills and two blocks; Lydia Johannsen four blocks; and Jocelyn Mikulich 11 digs.
Chisholm 3
Bigfork 1
BIGFORK — Olivia Hutchings had three kills, five aces and two blocks as the Bluestreaks beat the Huskies on the road in three games, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 Thursday.
Amya Dobis-Fontaine had 10 digs; Lola Huhta five kills and two aces; Hannah Kne 14 assists, 10 digs and two aces; and Jaicee Koehler five kills and two blocks.
Hibbing 7
Grand Rapids/Greenway 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Bluejackets came away with the sweep over the Lightning this season with the win Thursday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
In singles, Abigail Sullivan beat Taryn Hamling, 6-1, 7-5; Claire Rewertz downed Lindsey Tulla, 6-4, 6-2; Bella Vincent downed Alyssa Ohman, 6-0, 6-0; and Kenedi Koland beat Abby Zimmer, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Caroline Ahcan and Hannah Lafreniere, 6-2, 6-3; Mercedes Furin and Brylee Conda downed Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; and Erin McCormick and Iris Hendrickson beat Quinn Cargill and Charlotte Moss, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
Singles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan, H, def. Taryn Hamling, 6-1, 7-5; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Lindsey Tulla, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Alyssa Ohman, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Abby Zimmer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Caroline Ahcan-Hannah Lafreniere, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin-Brylee Conda, H, def. Mercury Bischoff-Molly Pierce, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Erin McCormick-Iris Hendrickson, H, def. Quinn Cargill-Charlotte Moss, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
