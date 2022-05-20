VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge baseball team got four solid innings from starter John Kendall and used powerful hitting in the third and sixth innings to grab a win over 7AA foe Rush City on Friday, 6-3.
It was the first of two games for the Wolverines on the day, with the Wolverines closing things out with South Ridge in the nightcap.
Kendall faced off with Tigers starter Ty Stepp and the pair battled through a scoreless two and a half innings. Kendall picked up six strikeouts during the span, etching two in each of the first three innings.
In the home half of the third, the Wolverines caught fire and posted three runs to take the lead.
Kendall reached in the leadoff spot after being hit by a pitch. He then stole his way to second and was knocked in on an RBI double from Dylan Hedley. Rock Ridge made it 2-0 off Stepp shortly after with Griffin Dosan knocking in Hedley with an RBI double that nearly cleared the fence for a home run.
Will Bittmann repeated the process, blasting a double to score Dosan, giving the Wolverines a healthy 3-0 lead heading into the fourth. Wolverines co-head coach Jamie Lindseth praised the big at-bats his team came up with to take the early lead.
“That got us going,” Lindseth said. “Hedley, Dosan Bittmann all had huge at bats for us and we needed those with how well John was pitching.”
Kendall came back out to pitch the fourth and struck out Nathan Pace to get things started. After a routine play from the second baseman for the second out, Kendall gave up a single to Landon Mold and walked Chase O’Flanagan, but didn’t let anything come home as picked another strikeout, putting down Noah Pace to end the inning.
Kendall finished the day giving up no earned runs over four innings on two hits and two walks. He fanned eight in the process with Carter Mavec coming on in relief to start the fifth inning.
Mavec pitched a scoreless fifth inning for Rock Ridge, but Rush City came back fighting in the top of the sixth. Mavec walked Mold to start things off. One out later, Noah Pace picked up a single.
With two outs, Mavec walked Teegan Grebel to load up the bases with the Wolverines sending in Bittmann to take over on the mound. Bittmann nearly kept the Tigers off the board in the inning, but an error charged to the Rock Ridge second baseman allowed two runs to come in and score, making it a 3-2 game after five and a half.
Needing a big inning to separate the two teams once again, the Wolverines plated three more runs in the sixth inning to create some space.
Gavin Dahl reached on a one out single and then stole his way to second and shortly after to third before being knocked in by Kendall to make it a 4-2 game. Kendall was then brought home on an RBI single from Hedley, who then came home himself on an RBI single from Dosan.
Bittmann surrendered one final run in the top of the seventh, with Rock Ridge earning the 6-3 decision.
At the plate, Hedley led the way going 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dosan was 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kendall was 1-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kendall finished with the win on the mound. Mavec and Bittmann combined for three hits and four walks over three innings of work. They each struck out two.
Wolverines co-head coach Jamie Lindseth said that things are looking up for his club again after recovering from a rough patch a week prior.
“We’re going in the direction we want to go in. We picked up a section win here today and you can tell Rush City is not a cakewalk by any means. All the section games are important. After the way things went last week, we managed to get that win last Friday and then picked up nice wins against I’Falls and Cloquet this week before today.
“You can tell we’re playing a bit more aggressive and that the guys are responding pretty well. We’re taking better at bats and cutting down on the mistakes I think. We’re not perfect, but we’re getting better.”
Ahead of their late game with the Panthers, Lindseth expected a tough battle, but hopes his team can play a solid game against a top Class A team.
“I know they’re a good team but we have quite a few arms ready to go still. If we keep moving in the right direction then we should be able to put up a solid performance against them.
Results from the second game against Rock Ridge and South Ridge can be found in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
SOFTBALL
Ely 15,
Floodwood 5, F/5
At Ely, the Timberwolves softball team closed out their regular season on Friday with a win by 10-run rule over Floodwood, 15-5.
Karina Seliskar got the win in the circle for Ely, going the distance and striking out five. Clare Thomas, Rachel Coughlin and Raven Sainio all collected a pair of this for the Wolves.
Ely will open up Section 7A Tournament play on Tuesday. Their opening round opponent is yet to be determined.
Virginia 12,
Duluth Denfeld 2, F/5
At Duluth, the Virginia softball team closed out the regular season with a win Friday, downing Duluth Denfeld 12-2 in five innings.
Going down 2-0 after the first, Virginia pitcher Ayla Lokken was lights out in the final four frames, seeing just one batter above the minimum.
The Devils put up six runs in the fourth inning with Janie Potts blasting a grand slam to secure a lead for Virginia. She finished the day 2-4 with five RBIs.
On a special note, Potts’ older sister Madelyn, who graduated from Virginia in 2019, hit a three run homer and a grand slam in her final game at Wade Stadium.
Virginia added four more in the fifth to close things out. Allison Fink was 3-3 on the day. Mattelyn Seppi was 2-4 with four RBIs.
Virginia will be in action on Tuesday for the first round of the Section 7AA playoffs. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. their opponent is yet to be determined.
