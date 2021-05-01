VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team picked a pair of convincing wins late in the week, downing Cloquet 7-0 on Thursday before defeating Grand Rapids by a score of 6-1 on Friday.
Against the Lumberjacks, the Wolverines were solid all around with no player at any spot losing more than three games in their match. In singles, Jared Delich, Jack Elliot, Gavin Benz and Jake Bradach got wins. In doubles, Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur won at the top spot, while Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin earned a win at the No. 2 spot. At the third doubles sport, Ethan Avikainen and Ryan Manninen earned the win for Rock Ridge.
Against Grand Rapids, the Wolverines swept the singles side of things with Delich, Elliot, Benz and Bradach all earning straight sets wins. Rock Ridge also picked up a pair of wins in doubles with Scherf and Westerbur leading at the No. 1 spot in straight sets.
At the No. 3 spot, Peyton Bialke and Kasey Lamppa teamed up for the Devils and defeated Grand Rapids’ Justin Kerr and Joey Delgreco in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Rock Ridge will do battle with Cloquet again on Tuesday in Virginia.
Rock Ridge 7, Cloquet 0
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR def. Logan Beck, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Ethen Lavan, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Ethen Doty, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Adam Blesener/Ty Wolter, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Jonah Bryant-Nikko/Max Sundquist, 6-0. 6-0; No. 3 Ethan Avikainen/Ryan Manninen, RR, def. TJ Satyen/Sam Bailey, 6-2, 6-1.
Rock Ridge 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 Delich, RR, def. Easton Young, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 Elliot, RR, def. Wyatt Simonson, 7-5, 6-1; No. 3 Benz, RR, def. Luc Dulong, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Bradach, RR, def. Alex Frimanslund, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Scherf/Westerbur, RR, def. Zach Lagergren/Caiden MacLean, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Hunter Bischoff/Blake Henrichsen, GR, def. Bialke/L. Berlin, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 Peyton Bialke/Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Justin Kerr, Joey Delgreco, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
