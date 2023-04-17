Wolverines cruise past Bluestreaks Jimmy Laine Mesabi Tribune Apr 17, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JIMMY LAINEMESABI TRIBUNEEVELETH — The Rock Ridge boy’s baseball team took advantage of some wild Chisholm pitching on Friday night and coasted to a 24-0 win.The Wolverines scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning without getting a hit.Rock Ridge's starting pitcher set the Bluestreaks down in order in the first and second inning.The Wolverines exploded for nineteen runs on ten hits in the home half of the second.Jaden Lang, Carter Mavec, and Dosan each hit doubles in the inning.“We really hit the ball well in that second inning,” head coach Jamie Lindseth said.Dosan struck out the first two Chisholm hitters in the top of the third inning.Eli Pessenda then ripped a single to break up the no-hitter. Dominic Pascuzzi followed with a single of his own.That was enough for Lindseth. He came out and took out Dosan.Dosan went 2.2 innings, gave up the two hits, and struck out six.Mavec came in to pitch and got the third out.“Griffin (Dosan) was really throwing the ball hard today,” Lindseth said. “He was right around the plate.”Neither team could get anything else going as both coaches cleared out their benches and everybody got some playing time.“We got everybody in the game and they made some nice plays on defense,” Lindseth said. “It was good to get everybody out there.”The Wolverines are back in action today, hosting Deer River.“We still have things to work on but I like the direction we are headed,” Lindseth said. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Aasand will end his 60-year curling career at Last Chance Daniel Bernard Marchetti Dorothy E. Giorgi Nancy Helen Ostendorf Daniel James Spotts Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
