AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team started off hot and never let up on the gas Friday night as they rolled past hosting Mesabi East 98-29.
The Wolverines’ explosive offense was led by Grant Hansen, who poured in 19 points — all in the first half — to lead the visiting team to the Iron Range Conference victory.
Zane Lokken got Rock Ridge started on the right foot, taking the pass off the opening tip and burying a three from the corner. After a Giants turnover, Hansen put in the easy layup and then grabbed one more for good measure after a defensive stop from the Wolverines.
Casey Aune knocked down a three for Rock Ridge to make it 10-0, and then hit two more buckets, one in transition after a steal and the other a jumper to make it 14-0.
The Wolverines kept the opening stretch going with Lokken nailing a pair of free throws, Aune converting on a stepback three and Hansen putting in another layup off of a steal.
The 21-0 deficit forced a timeout from Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton.
The Giants found the hoop after the break with Colin Anderson putting in work in the lane for two points.
But the one basket led to another Rock Ridge run, this time for 28 straight points that put the Wolverines up 49-2. Utilizing the full extent of their bench, the Wolverines went into the break up 63-7.
In the second half, the Rock Ridge defense laid back a bit, moving away from man-to-man into a zone, allowing the Giants to find some open space for some shots.
While the Wolverines continued to extend the lead late, Mesabi East did manage to find some good looks that led to points.
The final score reading 98-29, Hansen led Rock Ridge to the win with 19. Aune added 16, Max Williams 12 and Lokken 11. Hayden Sampson led the Giants with eight. Cameron Jones chipped in six.
Mesabi East (2-12) hosts Bigfork on Monday. Rock Ridge (13-4) hosts Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
RR 63 35 — 98
ME 7 22 — 29
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 6, Tyson Wilson 5, Casey Aune 16, Griffin Krmpotich 2, Zane Lokken 11, Aaron Spry 5, Max Williams 12, Noah Mitchell 4, Jaden Lang 4, Grant Hansen 19, Kaden Akerson 4, Jalen Miskowitz 5, AJ Roen 5; Three pointers: Wilson 1, Aune 4, Lokken 3, Spry 1, Hansen 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 7-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 6, Ethan Murray 3, Colin Anderson 2, Cooper Sickel 6, DJ Edstrom 2, Hayden Sampson 8, Dulan Lindberg 2; Three pointers: Murray 1, Sampson 2; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
