VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team got off to a slow start against International Falls on Tuesday night at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
But once the Wolverines offense started to click, there was no turning back as they coasted to a 6-1 victory.
“We did a lot of good things out there tonight,” Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said. “We moved the puck around and set up some nice goals.”
The Wolverines opened up the scoring at the 14:38 mark of the first period when sophomore Grady Dimberio scored his first varsity goal. Levi Flatley and Ryder Gerulli assisted on the tally.
With just over a minute left in the opening period, the Wolverines were on the power play when Ian Mikulich picked up a rebound off a Flatley shot and fired it past Tyrel Shoberg to make it a 2-0 Rock Ridge lead. Dylan Hedley also assisted on the goal.
The Wolverines added to their lead just over two minutes into the second period when Rory Cope-Robinson picked up a rebound in front of the Broncos net and lifted a back-handed shot past Shoberg.
The Broncos then made it a 3-1 contest when on the power play when Matt Wherley tipped in a Cody Joslyn shot that snuck past Ryan Rothfork in the Wolverines net.
While killing off their third straight penalty of the period, Flatley picked up a pass from Sam Troutwine and snuck it past Shoberg to score the shorthanded goal to make it 4-1.
Rock Ridge scored just over three minutes into the third period when Gerulli scored his first goal of the season to make it a 5-1 game. Dimberio assisted on the goal.
Rock Ridge closed out the scoring at the 7:14 mark of the period when Brant Tiedeman picked up the rebound off a Mikulich shot and put it past Shoberg to make it a 6-1 contest,
The Broncos tried to put some pressure on the Wolverines in the last half of the third period but Rock Ridge net-minder Rothfork was up to the task, kicking out 14 shots in the period.
“He really played a good game,” Johnson said of his goalie. “They put some tough shots on him and he was right there to make the big saves,”
Next up for the Wolverines is a game against Providence Academy at Mound Westonka on Friday night.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Johnson said. “We need to come out and be ready to play our game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.