HIBBING — The first time Rock Ridge and Hibbing met in boys tennis, the Wolverines won a resounding 7-0 victory.
The second time around, the Bluejackets didn’t fare any better team score-wise, but Hibbing did challenge Rock Ridge a little better even though the Wolverines walked away with another 7-0 victory Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Rock Ridge coach Jace Friedlieb said that even though his team swept all of the matches, it wasn’t as easy as the first time around.
“They did challenge us a little bit more,” Friedlieb said. “The biggest challenge was the wind. We hadn’t played in 21-mile-per-hour winds all season, let alone outside. Adjusting to that, it was good to see the boys adjust.
“We are lucky to have good boys on our team. They carry each other day-in, day-out, and that’s taken us to where we are with what we do every day in practice.”
Hibbing coach Gary Conda knew it was going to be a tall task to knock off Rock Ridge, but he did the best he could to get his athletes prepared for the match.
“I tried to pump the guys up a little bit because it was windy,” Conda said. “I thought that gave us a better chance to compete in the wind. It does even up the players a little bit. We were pushing them in five of the seven matches for a while before they caught on.
“They knew they were in a battle for a while. That has to give us some encouragement. It appears that we have improved.”
The first time the teams met, Conda said his players only won two games in singles. This time, Hibbing won 15 games.
“That’s better if we look at the number of games,” Conda said. “The same with the doubles. Even at first doubles it was 7-5, and third doubles went to a third set.
“I’m encouraged. We’ve got some things to work on still, no doubt about it. We have a lack of confidence here and there.”
One of those singles matches was at the No. 1 position where Jared Delich beat Drew Anderson 6-2, 6-3.
“It was competitive,” Conda said. “I knew that the first match inside was 6-0, 6-1. This time, Drew made him work. He made him play every point. It wasn’t that far off.”
Delich carries a wealth of experience under his belt, which bodes well for him in tight matches.
“Jared is a special player,” Friedlieb said. “He’s been in some tight matches this year, so he knows how to adjust. We kind of just wait for him to figure out his game as he goes, but Drew did a nice job of making him adjust today.
“It was a good match to watch.”
What allows Delich to adjust on the fly? His experience.
“I would love to ask him that same question,” Friedlieb said. “He’s been in the No. 1 singles position since the eighth-grade. For him to come on to the Wolverines, he’s in that same position.”
At second singles, Gavin Benz beat Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0; Jake Bradach downed Jack Gabardi 6-2, 6-0 at third singles; and Owen Buggert beat Isaiah Hildenbrand 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at fourth singles.
In doubles, Keegan Rudebusch and Kasey Lamppa beat Christian Dickson and Keaton Petrick 7-5, 6-2; Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke downed Ricardo Florez and Benny Galli 6-0, 6-3; and Grady Dimberio and AJ Roen beat Nurzhan Bishenbek and Tyler Fisher 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Friedlieb was happy to see his doubles teams come together during the match.
“It was good to finally see the guys become teammates out there,” Friedlieb said. “We’ve been trying to put them together and find the right fits. I think we found our right fits today.”
Rock Ridge 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Jared Delich, RR, def. Drew Anderson, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 — Gavin Benz, RR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Jake Bradach, RR, def. Jack Gabardi, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 — Owen Buggert, RR, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Keegan Rudebusch-Kasey Lamppa, RR, def. Christian Dickson-Keaton Petrick, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 — Ryan Manninen-Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Ricardo Florez-Benny Galli, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 — Grady Dimberio-AJ Roen, RR, def. Nurzhan Bishenbek-Tyler Fisher, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Baseball
Cherry 11
Silver Bay 1
CHERRY — Sam Serna and Mason Heitzman combined on a two-hitter as the Tigers beat the Mariners at home Monday.
Serna went four innings, allowing one hit. He struck out five. Heitzman went two innings, giving up one hit. He struck out three and walked one.
Offensively, Noah Asuma had three hits, with a triple, and two RBI. Isaiah Asuma had two hits, with a double, and one RBI; and Serna had two hits. Carter Nelson hit a double.
Williams and Stadler had the Silver Bay hits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.