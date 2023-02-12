Rock Ridge's Suki Comes Flying (third from right) is shown Saturday in Sartell after taking third place in the Section 6 & 7 Girls' Wrestling Tournament at 138 pounds. Comes Flying is the first ever Wolverine to compete at a girls' section tournament
SARTELL — Rock Ridge wrestler Suki Comes Flying finished off her season on Saturday at the Section 6 & 7 Tournament in Sartell, taking third at 138 pounds.
With the top two wrestlers in each weight class advancing to state, Comes Flying missed out by one place on a state berth after going 3-1 on the day.
Comes-Flying opened the day with a pin over Mora’s Ava Showers, winning just 43 seconds to move on to the semifinals. There, the Rock Ridge grappler faced off with Anoka’s Alley Altringer, who pinned the Wolverine at 1:25.
Comes Flying bounced back in the loser’s bracket with a pin of Hibbing’s Katie Pierce at 17 seconds. In the third place match, Comes Flying finished her day with a win over Milaca’s Margaret Barnes to take third place overall.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said that despite not making it to state, Comes Flying made history in her own way.
“Although she fell short of her goal, she wrestled really well,” Benz said. “We are very proud of her accomplishments. This is the second year of the girls having a section tournament and the first year for us to have a girl participate so I guess you can say Suki made history at Rock Ridge on Saturday.”
With two other girls coming out for wrestling for the Wolverines this year, Benz hopes growth in the sport will continue after another year of sanctioned section and state tournaments.
“It was truly a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to us having more girls participate next year.”
7AA team sections for wrestling are set to run on Thursday in Hibbing and Friday in Cloquet. Boys’ individuals are set for Feb. 25 in Rush City.
