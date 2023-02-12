Comes Flying takes third

Rock Ridge's Suki Comes Flying (third from right) is shown Saturday in Sartell after taking third place in the Section 6 & 7 Girls' Wrestling Tournament at 138 pounds. Comes Flying is the first ever Wolverine to compete at a girls' section tournament

 Submitted

SARTELL — Rock Ridge wrestler Suki Comes Flying finished off her season on Saturday at the Section 6 & 7 Tournament in Sartell, taking third at 138 pounds.

With the top two wrestlers in each weight class advancing to state, Comes Flying missed out by one place on a state berth after going 3-1 on the day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments