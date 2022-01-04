Wolverines comeback falls short against Greyhounds, 5-3

EVELETH — Through two periods of hockey, the Duluth East Greyhounds were having their way with the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team.
Duluth East was up 4-0 and had outshot the Wolverines 49-13. Rock Ridge almost mounted a comeback, however, scoring three goals in the third period to get within one.
The comeback effort was dashed late, however, with the Greyhounds etching one final goal to put the game out of reach with only three minutes to play.
Rock Ridge had a few scoring opportunities early in the first period on breakaways but Duluth East goalie Zander Ziemsky was ready for each one, winning the one-on-one battle to keep things even.
It wasn’t soon after that the Greyhounds lit up their side of the scoreboard with Grady Downs firing one from the far side. Downs’ shot bounced it’s way past Wolverines netminder Ian Kangas to put Duluth East up 1-0.
Kangas put up a strong effort throughout the entire contest, being peppered with three, four or even five shots in sequence at times, keeping Rock Ridge in the game early on. He wasn’t able to stop every shot, however, as Makoto Sudoh snuck one past Kangas at the 16:00 mark to make it 2-0. Sudoh was assisted by Lars Berg and Aiden Spenningsby on the play.
After one, Duluth East held a 2-0 lead and a 26-5 shot advantage over Rock Ridge.
The next two Greyhound goals came in quick succession in the second period. Eli Fresvik took the pass from Cole Christian and Berg and found the back of the net at 5:44 to make it a 3-0 game.
Less than 10 seconds later, Spenningsby earned himself a goal at 5:53 to extend the lead further. He was assisted by Berg and Sudoh on the play.
That was it for scoring in the second period, but Rock Ridge contended with a Duluth East offensive attack that didn’t relent for the full 17 minutes.
The Wolverines were finally able to get the puck past Ziemsky in the third period on the power play with Brant Tiedeman getting the Rock Ridge scoring started with a goal at 2:19 in the third. Tiedeman was assisted by Dylan Hedley and Keegan Ruedebusch.
A minute and a half later, Isaac Flatley found the back of the net for Rock Ridge, cutting the deficit to two, 4-2. Ryan Manninen and Ruedebusch assisted on the goal for the Wolverines.
Down two and trying to close the gap further, the Wolverines got their third goal of the night at the 10:43 mark with Tiedeman etching his second goal of the contest to make it 4-3. Both of Tiedeman’s goals came on the power play. This time he was assisted by Hedley and Flatley.
Stopping the Rock Ridge comeback attempt in its tracks, Berg got one past Kangas at the 13:58 mark to make it a 5-3 game. The goal, assisted by Ziemski, put the game out of reach for the Wolverines.
Kangas finished the night with 52 saves in the loss. Ziemski tallied 26.
Rock Ridge will hit the road on Friday when they travel to Bloomington to take on Kennedy.
DE 2 2 1 — 5
RR 0 0 3 — 3
First Period
1, D, Grady Downs (unassisted), 4:29; 2, D, Makoto Sudoh (Lars Berg, Aiden Spenningsby), 16:00.
Second Period
3, D, Berg (Cole Christian, Eli Fresvik), 5:44; 4, D, Spenningsby (Berg, Sudoh), 5:53.
Third Period
5, R, Brant Tiedeman (Dylan Hedley, Keegan Ruedebusch), PP, 2:19; 6, R, Isaac Flatley (Ryan Manninen, Ruedebusch), 3:58; 7, Tiedeman (Hedley, Flatley), PP, 10:43; 8, D, Berg (Ziemski), 13:58.
Penalty-Minutes: Duluth East 4-8; Rock Ridge 4-8.
Goalie saves: Zander Ziemski, D, 5-8-13—26; Ian Kangas, R, 24-21-7—52.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 70,
Carlton 20
At Cook, the North Woods girls’ basketball team put on a show Tuesday night in their 70-20 home win over Carlton.
Hannah Kinsey led the way for the Grizzlies with 18 points. Helen Koch added 17. Hannah Cheney finished with 10.
Madison Asleson paced the Bulldogs with eight points.
North Woods will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert tonight for a date with the Golden Bears.
CHS 15 5 — 20
NW 37 33 — 70
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 2, Helen Koch 17, Tatum Barto 5, Shyla Adams 4, Hannah Kinsey 18, Kiana LaRoque 4, Hannah Cheney 10, Aleesia Geshick 6, Talise Goodsky 4; Three pointers: Koch 2, Barto 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Carlton: Madison Asleson 8, Eliza Decaigny 5, Morgan Laveau 2, Haley Ableiter 3, Julia Peterson 2; Three pointers: Ableiter 1; Free throws: 1-4; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: Laveau.
Mesabi East 45,
Aitkin 31
At Aitkin, Mesabi East senior Kora Forsline put down a double-double Tuesday night to lead the Giants past Aitkin, 45-31.
Forsline led all scorers with 22 points and finished her night with 10 rebounds. Maija Hill finished with nine for the Giants.
Sophia Snyder paced the Gobblers with eight points.
Mesabi East will host Nashwauk-Keewatin tonight at 6 p.m.
ME 27 18 — 45
AHS 10 21 — 31
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 5, Gianna Lay 1, Maija Hill 9, Elli Theel 2, Kora Forsline 22, Stevie Hakala 3, Maggie Lamppa 3, Marta Forsline 2; Three pointers: K. Forsline 1, Hakala 1; Free throws: 11-22; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Aitkin: Jillian Cline 2, Emma Jacobson 1, Abigail Palm 5, Ailie Kullhem 2, Ella Janzen 7, Camille Parenteau 6, Sophia Snyder 8; Three pointers: Palm 1, Janzen 1; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: Kullhem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.