EVELETH—Bringing together two programs for the first time this year, the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team will have plenty of varsity experience stepping onto the court.

Wolverines head coach Spencer Aune says this year’s Wolverines team enters with eight seniors and plenty of juniors with both groups seeing a lot of varsity time from years prior. On how the combination of Blue Devils and Golden Bears is going so far, Aune says it’s been nothing short of success.

