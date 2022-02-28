GRAND RAPIDS — All season long, the question for the Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team was if the Wolverines could find a way to win their third straight Section 6A title.
Heading into Saturday’s finals, head coach Dan Boelk thought his team had a strong chance, but he knew it would come down to strong finishes in both the finals and the consolation heats.
In the end, the Wolverines got what they needed and took home the Section 6A trophy with 446 points. Grand Rapids was second at 417, Hibbing third (377) and Mesabi East fourth (326). International Falls (241), Proctor (104) and Chisholm (88) rounded out the team scoring.
“After we won last year, we had a few tell us that it’s easy to win it twice, but three in a row is almost unheard of,” Boelk said. “Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and it’s certainly been fuel for our guys all season long. When everybody says you can’t do it, then you have to go and prove them wrong.”
The Wolverines essentially had the meet wrapped up heading into the final race, the 400 freestyle relay. All they had to do was not DQ themselves and the trophy was theirs. The quartet of Nate Spiering, Bodi George, Leif Sundquist and Anthony Hecimovich touched second with a time of 3:24.38, sending themselves to state while securing the section title for Rock Ridge.
Mesabi East’s Carter Steele, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder and Logan Schroeder won the event for the Giants with a time of 3:23.74, with Boelk and Mesabi East head coach Terry Layman calling it the perfect way to end the meet.
“We knew it came down to that last relay and we got to chase Mesabi East the whole way,” Boelk said. “They put together a heck of a last relay. It would’ve been fun to win that but they made it competitive and fun the whole way.”
“To me, that was the race of the meet,” Layman said. “Three of the guys on the team had already qualified for state on another relay so they really felt like they had to bring it home and get another of their teammates to state with them. Grand Rapids and Rock Ridge were planning to win that event and we pulled it out. I don’t think there’s a better way you can end a meet.”
Rock Ridge finished the meet with only two individual section champions, with senior Leif Sundquist winning them both. Sundquist first won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.55. He later went on to win the 500 freestyle with a mark of 5:14.04.
“He was feeling great,” Boelk said. “He was on two of our three relays that made it too so he’ll be busy at state. We only won two events and I think that just shows that it was a total team effort for our guys to win it all.”
Rock Ridge will send many more swimmers to state with Aiden Hecimovich taking third in the 200 individual medley (2:09.74), Spiering taking second and third in the 50 (22.54) and 100 (49.43) freestyles, respectively, Leighton Ongalo taking (55.70) in the 100 butterfly and Anthony Hecimovich taking third in the 500 freestyle (5:20.95).
The Wolverines are also sending all three relays with George, Aiden Hecimovich, Ongalo and John Kendall taking third in the 200 medley relay (1:43.87) and Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist and Gabe Aagenes taking second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.46) to go with the 400 freestyle team.
Rock Ridge also came close to advancing two divers to the state meet. With the top four advancing to state, Max Gritzmacher finished in fifth (282.75) with Aagenes taking sixth (264.35).
“That’s about as close as you can get. I’m sure they both struggled with jitters in the beginning. A lot of that could come down to us not being able to have a meet for almost a month. That’s less experience and maybe they were a little deer in the headlights so to say. They’ll both be back next year diving again and I’m sure they’ll have that fire underneath them.”
Overall, Boelk said it was a great to have a real, exciting, large meet atmosphere to go along with their title.
“It was nice to see normalcy. The fans were happy. Everybody was so upbeat. All the teams swam well. There’ll be a lot of Rangers heading down to the cities so it’ll be nice to show off down there and run with the big boys.”
Hibbing boys’ swimming coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t sure how his team would respond in the Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals.
At the preliminary meet on Thursday, the Bluejackets started the meet sluggishly, but they regrouped to swim satisfactorily.
Only Veneziano knew his team had more in them.
The Hibbing mentor was right on the money as the Bluejackets advanced two relays and seven individuals to the state meet Saturday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Hibbing proved that it had better swims in it heading into the finals.
“We swam outstanding today,” Veneziano said. “They did what I asked them to do. They put some passion and courage into their swims, and they were outstanding. I thought it was possible, but you never know until it actually happens.”
“That was as good as we could possibly do,” Veneziano said. “Our issue all along has been a lack of depth, but today, the guys that scored in the consolation heats became our depth guys.
“They did an incredible job. It takes time to develop people, but those guys were fantastic today. It says a lot about how far they will go in the future. My hat goes off to Rock Ridge. They lost a boatload to graduation, but they came back to win a third in a row.”
Hibbing picked up six section champions during the meet.
The 200 medley relay team of Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson won with a time of 1:40.73, then Cooper Emerson took center stage.
The Hibbing senior would win the 50 freestyle in 22.20, then he placed first in the 100 freestyle in 48.67. He was voted swimmer of the year in the section.
“He had an outstanding meet,” Veneziano said.
The Bluejackets next champion was Ben Philips in the 100 butterfly in 55.43.
“That race came right down to the wire,” Veneziano said. “He was being challenged the entire way, and he won with the last stroke to the wall. He pulled it out.”
The 200 freestyle relay team of Hadrava, Luke Pocquette, Ben Philips and Emerson won with a time of 1:30.18.
The surprise of the day was in the 100 breaststroke where Riipinen won with a time of 1:03.05.
To make things better, Pocquette placed second.
Hibbing is also sending two divers to state.
Tyler Fosso placed second with 336.30 points. Cole Hughes was fourth with 298.55 points.
“They dove outstanding,” Veneziano said. “They came through. They absolutely had the greatest meet of their lives.”
Pocquette would place third in the 50 freestyle to advance, and Hadrava was second in the 100 backstroke to advance, jumping up from his fourth seed after the preliminary round.
All in all, it was a good day.
“Just about across the board, we got time drops and most of them were significant,” Veneziano said. “I was a little worried after the prelims as to how we would perform, but they took all of my fears away.
“A lot of these guys finally got some confidence. They weren’t afraid to go after their races. That’s something we needed to happen and it did. I’m proud of them for doing what they did.”
Going along with the 400 freestyle relay team, the Mesabi East Giants will be sending one more relay and two individuals down to this week’s state meet.
For head coach Terry Layman, it was an amazing Saturday for a team that came into the season with only a dozen swimmers to their name.
“It’s probably the best Saturday I’ve ever had, even with a small team, because from the youngest to the most veteran swimmers, they dropped in time on Saturday and that’s always been the goal.”
The Giants opened up the meet taking second in the 200 medley relay with Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman and Carter Steele sending themselves to state with a time of 1:41.97.
Carter Steele then earned himself a spot at state individually, taking second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:53.42. Later, he punched another ticket for himself, taking second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.33.
Logan Schroeder remained the undisputed king of the backstroke in the section with the senior earning gold with a time of 54.29, beating out his closest competitor by over four and a half seconds.
Mesabi East wrapped up the meet with their fantastic 400 freestyle relay team with Steele, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder and Logan Schroeder winning with a time of 3:23.74.
Of her two individual qualifiers, Layman said they came through exactly when they needed to.
“Carter probably had the meet of a lifetime for himself. I knew he could do it and he’s just come into his own at the end of the season. He fully believes he can do anything.
“Logan had a great meet. He was at the end of our last relay right after swimming the backstroke and he’s shown that he has that endurance you need to swim like that. He came in with the attitude of a captain of this team and said that he didn’t want to just be second here, he wanted to be first.”’
Even though she knew she had plenty of strong athletes on her team, Layman said none of that matters if you can’t replicate it in the pool.
“You can have the very best team you’ve ever had and still not have the meet that you wanted so I’m pretty thankful and proud of our guys for what they did. I’m glad it’s over and now we can focus on the next stressor,” Layman joked.
Prelims for the Class A State Swimming and Diving meet are set for Friday at noon at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Finals are set for Saturday at noon.
Section 6A Swimming and Diving finals
Team: 1. Rock Ridge 446; 2. Grand Rapids 417; 3. Hibbing 377; 4. Mesabi East 326; 5. International Falls 241; 6. Proctor 104; 7. Chisholm 88
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:40.73SQ; 2. Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:41.97SQ; 3. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, John Kendall), 1:43.87SQ; 4. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Will Silvis, Xander Ogilvie, Derek Bolin), 1:44.10SQ; 5. International Falls (Adrion Mannausau, Joshua Wherley, Colton Hollis, Trygg Hemstad), 1:51.47; 6. Proctor (Aiden Gallagher, Garek Plinski, Jacob Gundry, Connor Graves), 2:01.43; 7. Chisholm (Carson Howard, Nathan Wangensteen, Connor Massucci, Nathan Splinter), 2:07.50.
200 freestyle — 1. Lief Sundquist, RR, 1:51.55; 2. Steele, ME, 1:53.42; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 1:54.85; 4. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 1:55.91; 5. Eric Klous, GR, 1:59.36; 6. Alex Leete, ME, 2:00.59; 7. Mathew Philips, H, 2:01.53; 8. Nik Casper, GR, 2:01.90.
200 individual medley — 1. Will Serrano, IF, 2:08.42; 2. Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:09.73; 3. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 2:09.74; 4. Layman, ME, 2:09.88; 5. Rippinen, H, 2:14.64; 6. Sam Reiten, GR, 2:16.54; 7. Hadrava, H, 2:16.65; 8. Zade Baker, ME, 2:23.90.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.20; 2. Nathan Spiering, RR, 22.54; 3. Luke Pocquette, H, 22.81; 4. Bolin, GR, 23.07; 5. Williams, ME, 23.08; 6. Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.22; 7. Palecek, GR, 23.62; 8. Kendall, RR, 24.53.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 367.25; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 336.30; 3. Mannausau, IF, 319.30; 4. Cole Hughes, H, 298.55; 5. Max Gritzmacher, RR, 282.75; 6. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 264.35; 7. David Aultman, GR, 252.10; 8. Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 201.50.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 55.43SQ; 2. Ongalo, RR, 55.70; 3. Serrano, IF, 56.21; 4. Layman, ME, 58.97; 5. George, RR, 59.17; 6. William Skaudis, GR, 59.56; 7. Ogilvie, GR, 1:00.75; 8. Hollis, IF, 1:01.56.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 48.67; 2. Steele, ME, 49.33; 3. Spiering, RR, 49.43; 4. Logan Schroeder, ME, 50.63; 5. Reiten, GR, 52.34; 6. Silvis, GR, 53.11; 7. Kendall, RR, 53.54; 8. Casper, GR, 54.12.
500 freestyle — 1. Sundquist, RR, 5:14.04; 2. Ewen, GR, 5:16.63; 3. Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:20.95; 4. Scholar, IF, 5:22.07; 5. Leete, ME, 5:23.93; 6. Joe Loney, GR, 5:29.54; 7. Graham Verke, GR, 5:53.11; 8. AJ Hultman, RR, 6:01.82.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Hadrava, Ben Philips, Emerson), 1:30.18SQ; 2. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Ongalo, Sundquist, Aagenes), 1:32.46SQ; 3. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Palecek, Bolin, Ewen), 1:33.36; 4. International Falls (Serrano, Hollis, Hemstad, Scholar), 1:33.70; 5. Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Baker, Danny Knapper, Mason Williams), 1:36.66; 6. Chisholm (Massucci, Howard, Nathan Wagensteen, Nathan Splinter), 1:53.48; 7. Proctor (Plinski, Connor Graves, Seth Sushoreba, Nathan Abramson), 1:56.14.
100 backstroke — 1. Logan Schroeder, ME, 54.29SQ; 2. Hadrava, H, 59.00; 3. Palecek, GR, 59.14; 4. George, RR, 1:00.31; 5. Baker, ME, 1:01.52; 6. Ongalo, RR, 1:02.10; 7. Mathew Philips, H, 1:02.97; 8. Mannausau, IF, 1:03.94.
100 breaststroke — 1. Riipinen, H, 1:03.05; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:04.05; 3. Silvis, GR, 1:04.50; 4. Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 1:04.69; 5. Aagenes, RR, 1:06.37; 6. Kous, GR, 1:06.58; 7. Mason Williams, ME, 1:07.24; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 1:12.02.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder, Logan Schroeder), 3:23.74; 2. Rock Ridge (Spiering, George, Sundquist, Hecimovich), 3:24.38; 3. International Falls (Serrano, Hollis, Mannausau, Scholar), 3:27.74; 4. Grand Rapids (Reiten, Casper, Bolin, Ewen), 3:28.60; 5. Hibbing (Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Pocquette, Riipinen), 3:32.54; 6. Proctor (Gundry, Graves, Sushoreba, Abramson), 4:23.15; 7. Chisholm (Pace Yukich, Dillon Splinter, Calvin Wangensteen, Noah Verant), 4:40.86.
