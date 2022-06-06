MINNEAPOLIS — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team likes their odds heading into today’s Class A State quarterfinal matchup with Minnewaska Area.
The Wolverines haven’t seen the Sharks personally this season, but the one common opponent on their schedules indicates that it should be a solid fight to get into the semifinals.
The one thing Rock Ridge has on their side is consistency. Rocking a lineup that hasn’t changed much down the stretch of the season should hopefully give them an edge coming into today’s 8 a.m. quarterfinal.
“It’s tough not knowing anything about another team,” first-year head coach Jace Friedlieb said Monday morning. “On paper, we line up pretty well. We’ve beaten Thief River Falls and they’ve played them twice and beat them to get to state. With the lineup we’ve been using for most of the season, we think we can go at them and compete at a high enough level to get the win.”
Junior Jake Bradach sees that consistency in his own team and thinks Rock Ridge can eke out a win, even though it won’t be easy.
“We’ve been very consistent,” Bradach said. “We beat Thief River Falls early in the season even when we had a lot of guys missing for other seasons. We know Minnewaska has beaten them too but with how strong our lineup has been after getting everyone back, I think we have a very good chance.
“We have to play the best tennis of our lives. No one can be off and we all have to play well. But we definitely think we can win.”
Senior Owen Buggert, who will be playing doubles with Bradach in the individual tournament beginning Thursday, says the total team effort to bring the Wolverines to state was a culmination of many hours and plenty hard work.
“You know it was a team effort to get there. A lot of guys worked hard in the offseason to get better and I think it paid off for us. Minnewaska is a team that we match up well against and I think if we’re playing good tennis then we can come together for a win and keep playing.
The Wolverines have enjoyed some time off from competitive matches since their section championship win over Hermantown on May 19. Those competing in the individual tournament played their last match on May 26. Despite all the down time, Friedlieb says the team looks as sharp as ever heading into the big dance.
“We do what we can to keep everyone focused and everyone involved,” Friedlieb said. “It’s been tough at times but we put that carrot in front of them and tell them that we still have a job to do and that was enough for them to come to practice dialed in and ready to go. We had a great week of practice last week and a great practice last Friday morning and now we get a chance to practice in the cities today. That’ll let us see how ready we are for what’s to come Tuesday.”
Junior and 7A singles champion Jared Delich says the return trip to state already feels more exciting the second time around as the Wolverines are guaranteed at least two matches this time, something they weren’t fortunate enough to get last year.
“We head in knowing we get to play at least two matches as a team,” Delich said. “That makes it a lot more exciting. The consolation bracket is back after it was gone last year. We don’t plan on losing that first match but it’s nice to know it’s not one and done. The team is our first focus so if we can go and win that first match, we can guarantee ourselves two more and there’s not much more you can ask for.”
Senior captain Gavin Benz, who will also be in the individual tournament, says it wasn’t always an easy road for Rock Ridge tennis. Seeing how things ended up shaking out, however, Benz can say it’s been another successful year.
“I think we’ve matured as a team. In the beginning, we were kind of unsure. We didn’t know where the doubles would fit or who would play with each other. But at the end of the day, we made a really solid lineup that looks like it can compete with the best in the state and that makes it really exciting to see what we can do.”
Benz, Buggert and Keegan Ruedebusch make up the Wolverines trio of seniors. Regardless of what happens at state, Friedlieb hopes his most veteran players recognize the strides the team has made under their guidance.
“There’s no better way for them to go out. I hope they realize that making it to state is that ultimate goal and it’s what we go after every year. They helped us get back to state this year and it’s because of them that this team has come together as nicely as it has over the last couple of months.”
“It was a great year for our team,” Benz said. “To see all these young kids step up and mature was really impressive. They’re going to have a great team for years to come and it’ll be fun to watch. Getting to go to state my senior year and end my high school career with these guys is pretty special. You know you’re going to end it on a high note when you make it as far as we have.”
—
Rock Ridge’s quarterfinal matchup with Minnewaska is set for 8 a.m. today at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Should they win, they’ll play again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. A loss will put them back on the court today at 4 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
Previews on the players competing in the individual state tournament will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.