HOYT LAKES — The 2021 Iron Range Conference Cross Country Championships were a Rock Ridge sweep Tuesday at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course, with the Wolverines winning both the boys and girls titles as well as Rock Ridge runners coming home with top individual honors.
The Rock Ridge boys dominated from top to bottom to win the IRC crown, finishing with 24 points while the girls had similar success, winning with 39 points.
Taking home individual honors in the girls race was eighth grader Lexi Lamppa, crossing the finish line with a time of 20:00.8. Winning the boys race was senior Aaron Nelson, narrowly winning with a time of 16:39.0.
Ely was second in the girls race (53), Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin third (56) and International Falls fourth (69). GNK finished second in the boys race (36), Ely fourth (90), Mesabi East (106), Deer River/Northland fifth (140) and Chisholm sixth (171).
The top 15 runners in each race were named to the IRC All-Conference Team.
In the girls race, it was Maija Lamppa finishing second for Rock Ridge with a time of 20:38.2. International Falls’ Abbi Hutchinson was third (21:14.8), Ely’s Zoe Devine was fourth (21:16.7) and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Lola Champlin was fifth (21:31.4). Emma Williams took sixth for GNK (21:32.1), Ely’s Molly Brophy was seventh (22:07.1), teammate Phoebe Helms was eighth (22:12.2), Chisholm’s Destiny Schmitz was ninth (22:17.3) and Mesabi East’s Chloe Green rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:24.8.
GNK’s Kaitlin Olson finished in 11th place (22:42.9) while the Broncos’ Ryan Ford was 12th (23:02.8). Kaari Harsila took home 13th place for Rock Ridge (23:16.2) with teammate Emma Lamppa taking home 14th (23:23.1). Mesabi East’s Hannah Ronning earned the last All-Conference selection with a time of 23:35.9.
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke took runner-up to Nelson, finishing with a time of 16:40.4. GNK’s Connor Thoeness was third (17:19.1), Jack Kendall was fourth for Rock Ridge (17:30.8) and Daniel Olson finished fifth for GNK (17:41.4). Mesabi East’s Carter Skelton took sixth and was the top Giant (18:11.5), GNK’s Riley Koran was seventh (18:17.1), Rock Ridge’s Connor Matschiner was eighth (18:17.5) and just behind him was teammate Anthony Hecimovich (18:19.8). Rounding out the top 10 was the Titan’s Levi Danielson (18:21.6).
GNK’s Ben Plackner took home 11th (18:22.0), Jake Cochran from Ely was 12th (18:23.4), International Falls’ Anthony Scholler 13th (18:24.5), with GNK teammates Hayden Clow and Brayden Nielsen rounding out the All-Conference team (18:36.2 and 18:38.4, respectively).
In the girls’ race, Rock Ridge’s Brynley Heisel rounded out the Wolverines scoring top 5 in 16th place with a time of 23:36.7.
Ely’s scoring was finished by Anna Dunn in 19th place (24:27.4) and Gracie Pointer in 23rd place (25:01.2).
Mesabi East did not return a team score with only four racers in the varsity race. Elizabeth Niemi finished in 24th (25:08.5) while Hailey Ronning finished in 26th (25:25.3).
Aiding the Mesabi East scoring in the boys’ race was Alex Leete in 17th (18:51.8), Ben Gornick in 36th (20:35.4), Carson Slattery in 41st (21:01.9) and Murray Henrick in 42nd (21:12.7).
Filling out Ely’s team score were Gabriel Pointer in 20th (19:12.8), Caid Chittum in 22nd (19:18.9), Jace Huntbatch in 23rd (19:26.2), and Silas Solum in 24th (19:34.6).
Sean Connor led the Chisholm boys’ contingent with a 44th place finish (21:34.4). Carson Howard was 47th (22:10.3) with teammate Charlie Thompson taking 48th (22:14.9). Isaac Fleming was 55th (23:19.8) and Ben Thompson finished in 56th (23:29.9).
Area runners will next tackle the Section 7A and 7AA meets a week from Thursday at the Cloquet Country Club in Cloquet.
Iron Range Conference Championships, Hoyt Lakes
Girls team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 39; 2, Ely, 53; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 56; 4, International Falls, 69.
Boys team scores: 1, Rock Ridge, 24; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 36; 3, Ely, 90; 4, Mesabi East, 106; 5, Deer River/Northland, 140; 6, Chisholm, 171.
All-Conference Girls (top 15): 1, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 20:00.8; 2, Maija Lamppa, RR, 20:38.2; 3, Abbi Hutchinson, IF, 21:14.8; 4, Zoe Devine, Ely, 21:16.7; 5, Lola Champlin, GNK, 21:31.4; 6, Emma Williams, GNK, 21:32.1; 7, Molly Brophy, Ely, 22:07.1; 8, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:12.2; 9, Destiny Schmitz, C, 22:17.3; 10, Chloe Green, ME, 22:24.8; 11, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 22:42.9; 12, Ryan Ford, IF, 23:02.8; 13, Kaari Harsila, RR, 23:16.2; 14, Emma Lamppa, RR, 23:23.1; 15, Hannah Ronning, ME, 23:35.9.
All Conference Boys: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 16:39.0; 2, Cameron Stocke, RR, 16:40.4; 3, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 17:19.1; 4, Jack Kendall, RR, 17:30.8; 5, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:41.4; 6, Carter Skelton, ME, 18:11.5; 7, Riley Koran, GNK, 18:17.1; 8, Connor Matschiner, RR, 18:17.5; 9, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 18:19.8; 10, Levi Danielson, GNK, 18:21.6; 11, Ben Plackner, GNK, 18:22.0; 12, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:23.4; 13, Anthony Scholler, IF, 18:24.5; 14, Hayden Clow, GNK, 18:36.2; 15, Brayden Nielsen, GNK, 18:38.4.
Other area finishes (girls): 16, Brynley Heisel, RR, 23:36.7; 19, Anna Dunn, Ely, 24:27.4; 20, Aiesah Benner, RR, 24:49.1; 23, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 25:01.2; 24, Elizabeth Neimi, ME, 25:08.5; 25, Becca Kowalski, RR, 25:09.6; 26, Hailey Ronning, ME, 25:25.3; 30, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 26:40.4; 31, Jaynee Peterson, RR, 26:51.3; 32, Mia Schuchard, RR, 27:26.0; 33, Amanda Johnson, RR, 27:30.2; 34, Klara DeVries, RR, 28:00.2; 37, Kiarstin Eaton, Ely, 30:40.5; 38, Juliet Stouffer, Ely, 30:47.5.
Other area finishes (boys): 16, Jared Delich, RR, 18:39.4; 17, Alex Leete, ME, 18:51.8; 18, Casey Aune, RR, 19:07.3; 19, Jake Bradach, RR, 19:08.1; 20, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 19:12.8; 21, Hudson Pietrini, RR, 19:13.8; 22, Caid Chittum, Ely, 19:18.9; 23, Jace Huntbatch, Ely, 19:26.2; 24, Silas Solum, Ely, 19:34.6; 25, Ben Cavalier, Ely, 19:37.2; 26, John Kendall, RR, 19:43.6; 27, Jon Hakala, Ely, 19:50.0; 29, Grant Hutar, RR, 19:57.3; 30, Will Peterson, RR, 20:10.6; 32, Cooper Williams, RR, 20:15.1; 33, Aidan Hecimovich, RR, 20:17.8; 35, Cooper Aune, RR, 20:20.8; 36, Ben Gornick, ME, 20:35.4; 37, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 20:38.8; 38, Brady Alaspa, RR, 20:41.8; 40, Gage Thielbar, RR, 20:46.3; 41, Carson Slattery, ME, 21:01.9; 42, Henrik Murray, ME, 21:12.7; 44; Sean Connor, C, 21:34.4; 45, Timmy Green, ME, 21:38.2; 46, Drew Marolt, Ely, 22:09.6; 48, Charlie Thompson, C, 22:14.9; 51, Dylan Durkin, Ely, 22:53.5; 52, Matti Koski, RR, 23:04.7; 53, Leif Sundquist, RR, 23:05.2; 55, Isaac Fleming, C, 23:19.8; 56, Ben Thompson, C, 23:29.9; 57, Tommy Homer, Ely, 23:33.4; 58, Dan Perpich, C, 23:43.4; 59, Eli Olson, Ely, 23:50.7; 60, Wade Harsila, RR, 24:42.3; 61, Lane Pietila, RR, 24:51.1; 62, Hayden Roche, C, 24:57.4; 63, Warren Novak, C, 26:09.7; 64, Jaydon Peglow, RR, 30:08.0; 65, Zach Robbins, Ely, 30:53.3;
