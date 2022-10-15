EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team ran into the 6-0 Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Friday night.
The Thunderhawks showed why they were undefeated coming into the contest.
Grand Rapids collected over 200 yards on the ground in the first half, on their way to a 51-0 win over the Wolverines.
“No doubt they are a good team,” Rock Ridge coach Matt Anderson said. “Both on offense and defense they played a good game.”
The Wolverines caught the Thunderhawks off guard during the opening kick.
Rock Ridge kicked an onside kick that was recovered by Griffin Krmpotich at the Thunderhawks 40-yard line. The Wolverines offense, however, could not get anything going and were forced to punt after three plays.
Grand Rapids didn’t waste any time getting on the board. Senior Aidan Chandler took a hand-off from quarterback Ethan Florek and raced 76 yards for the touchdown. Grant Chandler added the extra point kick to make it 7-0.
Neither team could get anything else going in the opening quarter but the second quarter was all Thunderhawks.
Jacob Troumbly ran it in from nine yards out to make it a 13-0 game. The Chandler kick made it a 14-0 contest.
The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and recovered by the Thunderhawks. Aiden Chandler then ran it in from 25 yards out to make it a 20-0 game.
The Thunderhawks were looking to add to their lead when they were driving deep in Wolverines territory.
They had the ball fourth and goal from the eight yard line but running back Owen Glenn was stopped short of the goal line and the Wolverines took over on downs,
“My guys weren't going to quit out there,” Anderson said. “They kept fighting.”
The Grand Rapids defense added to the Thunderhawks lead when they were able to tackle Ryan Manninen in the endzone for a safety.
The Thunderhawks closed out the first half scoring when Glenn caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Florek. The Florek two point conversion made it a 30-0 halftime contest.
Grand Rapids had 224 yards on the ground in the first half while Rock Ridge could only collect 21.
The Thunderhawks added to their lead in the third quarter when Troumbly ran it in from eight yards out. Chandler added the point after and with 6:09 left in the third, Grand Rapids led 37-0.
The game was played by running time in the fourth quarter but the Thunderhawks were still able to score twice in the frame.
Jamin Froelich ran one in from 38 yards out and returned a punt 58 yards to the house to close out the scoring.
The Wolverines will close out their regular season on Wednesday when they host Hermantown.
“Hermantown is a lot like the Cloquet team we played last week,” Anderson said. “We will just need to be ready to come out and leave it all on the field.”
GR 7 23 7 14 — 51
RR 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
GR: Aiden Chandler 76 run (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter
GR: Jacob Troumbly 9 run (Chandler kick)
GR: Aiden Chandler 25 run (Kick failed)
GR: Safety
GR: Owen Glenn 18 pass from Ethan Florek (Florek run)
Third Quarter
GR: Troumbly 8 run (Chandler Kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR: Jamin Froehlich 38 run (Chandler Kick)
GR: Froelich 58 yard Punt return (Chandler kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.