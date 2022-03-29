Pictuered above is the scoreboard at the site of the new Rock Ridge Stadium. The Rock Ridge Track & Field Program is holding a burger bash fundraiser on April 9 in order to raise money for the program and for equipment at the new stadium.
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge Track and Field program is looking to raise some serious funds for their new track facilities thanks to an anonymous donor and a burger bash fundraiser set for April 9 at the Eveleth Elks Club.
In honor of the classes of 1983-86 and in memory of Steve Kerzie, the anonymous Gilbert High School alum is set to donate double whatever the Wolverines track team can raise throughout the fundraiser, up to $20,000 for a grand total of $30,000.
The funds will benefit the track and field program as well as the new Rock Ridge Stadium and the equipment needed to outfit the facilities. The scoreboard at the stadium has already been installed with much more to come on the way according to Spelts.
“We were fortunate enough to get this anonymous donor from Gilbert High School,” director of fundraising for Rock Ridge Schools Willie Spelts said. “It’s an opportunity we’re really looking forward to because it’s just such a great gift. We’re so grateful to have such great people out there. We’re so looking forward to it.
“There’s so much that goes into putting a stadium together for track from pole vault to hurdles to high jump. We want a state of the art electronic timing system as well with lane-by-lane timing on the track. This new facility is going to be absolutely amazing and we know this money can do so much for the kids and the track program.”
Spelts inquired about running a burger bash through the Eveleth Elks as many members of the classes of 1983-86 have ties to the club.
“It felt fitting to hold a burger bash to help fundraise. We’re just so grateful for this opportunity and we have to give thanks to Jen Evenson at the Elks Club for going on this journey with us. Everyone there has been so cooperative and hospitable and willing to host us on our day.”
The burger bash is set for Saturday, April 9 from 4-7 p.m. Rock Ridge track and field athletes are all selling tickets and tickets can also be purchased at the door. The cost for one ticket is $10.
