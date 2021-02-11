Wolverines buck Broncos, 68-33

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ swimming and diving team picked up another dual meet win on Tuesday, outscoring International Falls, 68-33.
The Wolverines came away with wins in seven of the meet’s 12 events and came up with strong finishes down the line to secure the victory.
Andrew Bird was a double winner for Rock Ridge, first picking up a win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.35, outpacing the Broncos’ Jake Slatinski with a time of 2:00.64. He then followed that up with a win in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock at 51.59 while beating out teammate Harrison Logan (54.31).
The Wolverines also saw individual wins from Gunnar George, Cameron Johnson and Aiden Hecimovich.
George was the winner in the 200 individual medley, stopping the clock at 2:13.14. Johnson picked up his win in the 500 yard freestyle, winning by over 17 seconds with his time of 5:22.18. Hecimovich picked up his W in the 100 breaststroke, coming away with a clear win with his time of 1:11.10.
Rock Ridge also earned wins in two of the three relays with Owen Engel, Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo and Leif Sundquist winning in the 200 medley relay (1:51.36) and Bird, Ongalo, Logan and Sundquist winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.25).
Rock Ridge battled Hibbing in the pool on Thursday. Full results will be available at mesabitribune.com and in Saturday’s edition of the Mesabi Tribune.
Rock Ridge 68, International Falls 33
200 medley relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Owen Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, Leighton Ongalo, Leif Sundquist), 1:51.36; 2, International Falls A, 1:55.26; 3, Rock Ridge B (Tye Hiltunen, Cameron Johnson, Gunnar George, John Kendall), 1:56.48.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bird, RR, 1:56.35; 2, Jake Slatinkski, IF, 2:00.64; 3, Harrison Logan, 2:02.64.
200 individual medley: 1, G. George, RR, 2:13.14; 2, Engel, RR, 2:14.72; 3, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 2:32.94.
50 freestyle: 1, Gavin Wilson, IF, 25.14; 2, Ongalo, RR, 25.59; 3, Kendall, RR, 26.52.
1 meter diving: 1, Mannausau, IF, 333.15; 2, Gabe Aagenes, RR, 225.60.
100 butterfly: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 59.99; 2, Bodi George, RR, 1:02.03; 3, Ongalo, RR, 1:03.31.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, RR, 51.59; 2, Logan, RR, 54.31; 3, Slatinski, IF, 54.34.
500 freestyle: 1, Johnson, RR, 5:22.18; 2, Sundquist, RR, 5:39.58; 3. Anthony Scholler, IF, 6:03.16.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Rock Ridge A (Bird, Ongalo, Logan, Sundquist), 1:38.25; 2, Rock Ridge B (G. George, B. George, Kendall, Hecimovich), 1:41.62; 3, International Falls A, 1:45.69.
100 backstroke: 1, Serrano, IF, 1:00.79; 2, Engel, RR, 1:02.35; 3, B. George, 1:07.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hecimovich, RR, 1:11.10; 2, Aagenes, RR, 1:19.93; 3, Trygg Hemstad, IF, 1:21.76.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:36.35; 2, Rock Ridge A (Bird, Johnson, Hecimovich, Sundquist), 3:38.51; 3, Rock Ridge B (Engel, Logan, Hiltunen, G. George), 3:41.36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.