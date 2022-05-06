GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge track and field team had another solid outing on Thursday, finishing in second place on both the boys and girls sides at the Old River Invite in Grand Rapids.
The Wolverine girls finished with 115.2 points, four behind Grand Rapids while the boys finished with 105.5 points. Grand Rapids won the boys meet with 141 points.
The Wolverines were led on the girls side by Ava Fink, who captured three individual wins and was a part of one relay win. Fink won the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.47 before later winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.95. In the long jump, Fink got the win by one inch with a best jump of 14 feet, six inches.
Fink, along with McKendrick Landwer, Anna Fink and Jennie Krause, took first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 53.62.
Anna Fink picked up an individual win for Rock Ridge, capturing the triple jump crown with a mark of 29 feet, nine inches. Nora Stark also earned a win on the track, finishing first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:38.45.
Rock Ridge continued to dominate in the field events with Ellie Bjorge winning the high jump with a mark of four feet, six inches, and Sydney Fitzgerald winning the shot put at 37 feet, four inches.
Cameron Stocke led the way for the Rock Ridge boys, earning a win in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:25.24. He also showed off his sprinting prowess, winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.88.
Other individual wins for Rock Ridge include Aaron Nelson in the 3200 meter run (10:23.82) and Max Williams in the high jump (five feet, 10 inches). The Rock Ridge 4x200 meter relay team also picked up a win with Ryan Herberg, Jake Burress, Dallas Williams and Max Williams winning with a time of 1:38.08.
The Wolverines also came away with a number of runner-up finishes on the day including Fitzgerald in the discus throw (88 feet, three inches), Sophie Roark in the high jump (four feet, four inches) and Maija Rantala in the 300 meter hurdles (55.25) for the girls.
On the boys side, second place finishes included: Connor Matschiner in the 400 (57.32), Jackson Kendall in the 800 (2:09.00), Isaac Flatley in the shot put (44 feet, one-half inch) and Riley Krenz in the discus throw (127 feet, 10 inches).
In the relays, the girls 4x200 team of Abby Crum, Cassy Maus, Kayden Maturi and Ashley Dahl took second with a time of 2:00.95. The boys 4x400 team of Matschiner, Aidan Hecimovich, Kendall and Jared Delich took second at 3:54.25, while the 4x800 team of Nelson, Matschiner, Delich and Jake Bradach was also second (8:36.47).
The Wolverines will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Cloquet for the Section 7AA True Team meet.
Full results for Rock Ridge can be found below.
Girls
100 dash: 1, Ava Fink, 13.47; 6, Jennie Krause, 14.14; 13, McKendrick Landwer, 14.55; 21, Vienna Zeidler, 18.07.
200 dash: 1, Av. Fink, 27.95; 5, Anna Fink, 29.66; 13, Ashley Dahl, 31.29; 19, Casy Maus, 32.95
400 dash: 4, Addison Youngren, 1:12.50; 8, Jillian Zeidler, 1:15.55; 9, Hannah Weston, 1:16.24.
1600 run: 1, Nora Stark, 5:38.45.
3200 run: 4, Becca Kowalski, 14:22.25.
100 hurdles: 4, Maija Rantala, 19.26; 5, Lucy Virant, 19.34; 9, Jolie Stocke, 20.94; 10, Abbie Sather, 21.01.
300 hurdles: 2, Rantala, 55.25; 3, Krause, 55.95; 4, Virant, 56.22.
4x100 relay: 1, Landwer, An. Fink, Krause, Av. Fink, 53.62.
4x200 relay: 2, Crum, Maus, Kayden Maturi, Dahl, 2:00.95.
4x400 relay: 3, Youngren, Weston, J. Zeidler, Crum, 4:54.11.
High jump: 1, Ellie Bjorge, 4-06; 2T, Sophie Roark, 4-04; 2T, Sather, 4-04; 7T, Maturi, 4-02.
Long jump: 1, Av. Fink, 14-06; 4, An. Fink, 13-10; 6T, Jacinda Wilcox, 13-01.50; 8, Roark, 12-10.
Triple jump: 1, An. Fink, 29-09; 3, Wilcox, 28-04; 6, Stocke, 25-01.
Shot put: 1, Sydney Fitzgerald, 37-04; 8, Kenzie Rasmussen, 28-01; 11, Landwer, 26-08; 12, Mia Schuchard, 26-06.
Discus throw: 2, Fitzgerald, 88-03; 3, Landwer, 81-07; 7, Rasmussen, 74-11; 8, Schuchard, 74-06.
Boys
100 dash: 7, Jake Burress, 12.43; 12, Dallas Williams, 13.03.
200 dash: 1, Cameron Stocke, 23.88; 6, Ryan Herberg, 25.48; 7, Max Williams, 25.64.
400 dash: 2, Connor Matschiner, 57.32; 6, Hudson Petrini, 1:01.42; 7, Jaydon Peglow, 1:02.27; 9, Gunnar George, 1:03.63.
800 run: 2, Jackson Kendall, 2:09.00; 4, Jake Bradach, 2:18.18; 5, Brady Alaspa, 2:26.58; 6, Matti Koski, 2:27.37
1600 run: 1, Stocke, 4:25.24; 3, Anthony Hecimovich, 5:10.64; 4, Bradach, 5:12.85; 8, Wade Harsila, 5:29.48.
3200 run: 1, Aaron Nelson, 10:23.82; 3, Jared Delich, 10:59.97.
110 hurdles: 5, Luke Hecimovich, 20.24; 8, Levi Flatley, 21.85; 9, Noah Mitchell, 22.21.
300 hurdles: 4, Cooper Williams, 48.93; 5, Isaac Flatley, 49.00; 7, Aidan Hecimovich, 50.12; 8, L. Flatley, 51.60.
4x100 relay: 3, Burress, Nolin Cope-Robinson, D. Williams, M. Williams, 47.48.
4x200 relay: 1, Herberg, Burress, D. Williams, M. Williams, 1:38.08.
4x400 relay: 2, Matschiner, Ai. Hecimovich, Kendall, Delich, 3:54.25
4x800 relay: 2, Nelson, Matschiner, Delich, Bradach, 8:36.47.
High jump: 1T, M. Williams 5-10; 5T, Herberg, 5-04; 8T, L. Hecimovich, 5-00; 8T, C. Williams, 5-00.
Long jump: 4, D. Williams, 17-05.50; 11, Aiden Jowers, 14-05.50; 12, Mitchell, 13-09.
Triple jump: 3, L. Flatley, 35-02; 4, Koski, 33-02.50; 5, Alaspa, 33-02.
Shot put: 2, I. Flatley, 44-00.50; 6, Mitchell, 41-08.50; 8, Riley Renz, 40-02.50; 9, Jonah Aluni, 40-00.50.
Triple jump: 2, Krenz, 127-10; 6, Aluni, 109-03; 7, Ian Luecken, 106-08; 9, I. Flatley, 92-02.
