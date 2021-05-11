Wolverines boys’ tennis nets win over Hermantown, 7-0

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team kept up its stellar play of late with a 7-0 shutout of visiting Hermantown.
The Wolverines swept through the singles as Jared Delich paced the team at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ethan Hallgren.
At No. 2, Jack Elliott had a tough first set win at 7-5 before pulling out all the stops and netting a 6-0 victory in set two over Chase Sams.
Gavin Benz knocked off Henry Hynes at No. 3, 6-4, 6-0, and Jake Bradach downed Ben Kangas, 6-3, 6-0, at fourth singles.
Rock Ridge was equally strong in doubles.
Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur continued their winning ways at first doubles over Aaron Evien and Zam Plante, 6-4, 6-2.
At second doubles, the Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin duo dropped just three games in a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Max Plante and Eli Younge.
Keegan Ruedebusch and Chace Powell had a battle on their hands at No. 3 doubles, but still came out on top, 6-6 (4-7), 6-2, 7-5, over Sam Swenson and George Peterson.
The Wolverines play at Aitkin on Thursday.
Rock Ridge 7, Hermantown 0
Singles: No. 1, Jared Delich, RR, def. Ethan Hallgren, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2, Jack Elliott, RR, def. Chase Sames, 7-5, 6-0; No. 3, Gavin Benz, RR, def. Henry Hynes, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1, Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Aaron Evien/Zam Plante, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2, Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Max Plante/Eli Younge, 6-1, 6-3; no. 3, Keegan Ruedebusch/Chace Powell, RR, def. Sam Swenson/George Peterson, 6-6 (4-7), 6-2, 7-5.
