VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team controlled possession of the puck for nearly the entirety of Tuesday’s game with International Falls.
The result? A 6-0 win for the Wolverines where they outshot the Broncos 48-4 with five different players finding the back of the net.
Controlling the puck and the pace of play from the opening drop, it didn’t take the Wolverines long to get on the board. Freshman Ayla Troutwine netted her first goal of the night at the 3:00 mark, taking the pass from Natalie Bergman and Mayme Scott before getting one past Broncos goalie Mara Pelland.
Rock Ridge doubled their lead just over two minutes later with Makayla Waldron picking up her second goal of the season. Mylee Young assisted on the play to put the Wolverines up 2-0.
Rock Ridge couldn’t add to their lead from there in the first, but they never felt threatened as they outshot the Broncos 17-2 in the first period alone, signaling a long night for International Falls defensively.
While things looked solid through one period for the Wolverines, they looked even better in the second as the home team kept the pressure up and poured in the goals to increase their lead by four.
It took Troutwine less than a minute into the period to find the back of the net once again, scoring at the 48-second mark. Bergman and Scott assisted again as the Wolverines’ top line continued to produce when against a porous defense.
Freshman Mattelyn Seppi was next to come through for the Wolverines. Scoring at the 3:09 mark, the puck wasn’t on Seppi’s stick for long as she made quick work of it in traffic to get past Pelland. Seppi was assisted by Teryn Swan and Jaelyn Parks on the play, 4-0 Rock Ridge.
The other two players on the Wolverines’ top line found the back of the net later in the period. Scott picked up a goal (assisted by Bergman) at the 8:25 mark while Bergman pushed in the final Wolverines goal at the 12:24 mark. Scott and Troutwine assisted on the play.
Going from two goals in the first to adding four in the second, Rock Ridge head coach Paddy Elsmore said after the game that it was important for her squad to come out faster in the second than they did in the first.
“We wanted the girls to elevate their play and be the first ones on the puck,” Elsmore said. “They took that to heart and were able to get more chances that way. I think that was the difference. Sometimes you procrastinate a little bit and go down to the level of the other team but we needed to make sure we were staying and playing our game and not their game in the second.
Trailing throughout, the Broncos brought an aggressive playstyle to the game despite being trapped in their own defensive zone all night long. While that didn’t translate into many special teams chances for either team, Elsmore liked the way the Wolverines handled the physicality.
“It probably would’ve been nice to have a couple more opportunities on the power play or the PK but it’s nice when they let you play a little bit and have that physical game like you’d see on the boys side. The girls side is very physical as well. It’s not open ice hits but it's physical on the boards. There was maybe a bit too much stick work tonight but for the most part, we handled it. I liked to see how our girls held their own in that regard.”
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period as the Wolverines kept the Broncos off the board for a full 51 minutes. Although their lead didn’t increase over the final 17, Elsmore said her team made plenty of good things happen, including a shutout earned for sophomore netminder Nola Kwiatkowski.
“It’s important that we are keeping that zero. We gave them one shot which is good and we got another shutout for our goalie. I think everybody played solid on the defensive side of the game.
“Offensively, we had chances. We hit the pipe a couple times. Everybody was looking for each other. The play was in the offensive zone. Sometimes you don’t necessarily score but I was asking them to have traffic in front of the net and I think that really happened. That’s a positive even if we don’t get a goal out of it.”
After handling Detroit Lakes this past Saturday, the win on Tuesday gave Rock Ridge their first winning streak of the season. During the two-game stretch, they outscored their opponents 15-0.
“It’s really nice to see the whole team coming together and scoring, trying to find each other, coming up with some nice plays. I think that’s really important for us to find chemistry that way. It’s certainly nice to see different numbers on the scoresheet and not just the same girls that we normally look to for scoring.”
Back at .500 on the season, Elsmore says the hope is to keep trending upwards while the team continues to buy in.
“The girls are really starting to grow together and are taking some of the expectations to heart. They’re working hard toward the team goals that we’ve set for ourselves and that’s really good to see.”
Rock Ridge (6-6) will next host Dodge County on Saturday in Eveleth.
IF 0 0 0 — 0
RR 2 4 0 — 6
First Period
1, R, Ayla Troutwine (Natalie Bergman, Mayme Scott), 3:00; 2, Makayla Waldron (Mylee Young), 5:08.
Second Period
3, R, Troutwine (Bergman, Scott), 0:48; 4, Mattelyn Seppi (Teryn Swan, Jaelyn Parks), 3:09; 5, R, Scott (Bergman), 8:25; 6, R, Bergman (Troutwine, Scott), 12:24.
Penalty-Minutes: International Falls 1-2; Rock Ridge 1-2.
Goalie saves: Mara Pelland, IF, 15-12-15—42; Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 2-1-1—4.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Duluth Denfeld 5,
Rock Ridge 2
DULUTH — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team knotted things at two early in the third period with Duluth Denfeld, but a flurry of late goals from the Hunters’ Andy Larson lifted the home team past the Wolverines Tuesday night, 5-2.
Tyler Stuart got Denfeld on the board halfway through the first on the assist from John Scott with a shot that made its way past Rock Ridge goalie Wade Harsila. The 1-0 score held through the second period with the Wolverines outshooting the Hunters 17-15 with one frame to go.
Denfeld extended the lead at the 1:17 mark in the third with Larson’s first goal of the night, but Rock Ridge came charging back with a goal at 2:19 from Isaac Flatley. He was assisted by Sam Troutwine and Dylan Hedley.
Easton Walters made it a tie game less than two minutes later, getting one past Denfeld goalie Connor Doyle. Hedley picked up his second assist of the night on the play.
Despite Rock Ridge tying things up early in the third, it was the Hunters that dominated the endgame with Larson scoring twice at 10:53 and 15:17 before adding an empty netter at 15:39 to put the game out of reach.
Harsila took the loss in net for the Wolverines with 22 saves. Doyle ended the evening with 33.
Rock Ridge (2-3) will host Little Falls on Friday in Eveleth.
RR 0 0 2 — 2
DD 1 0 4 — 5
First Period
1, D, Tyler Stuart (John Scott), 8:33.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period.
2, D, Andy Larson (Brady McGinn, Kaden Postal), 1:17; 3, R, Isaac Flatley (Sam Troutwine, Dylan Hedley), 2:19; 4, R, Easton Walters (Hedley), 4:06; 5, D, Larson (Postal, Braeden Erickson), 10:53; 6, D, Larson (Postal), 15:17; 7, D, Larson (unassisted), EN, 15:39.
Penalties-Minutes: Rock Ridge 1-2; Duluth Denfeld 0-0.
Goalie saves: Wade Harsila, RR, 9-5-8—22; Connor Doyle, DD, 9-8-16—33.
