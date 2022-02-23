VIRGINIA — Two years ago, the Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ swimming team captured their first section title as one team.
Last year, they won their second in a row, this time under the new Rock Ridge name.
Starting today, the Wolverines will look to make it three in a row as they swim in the Section 6A prelims in Grand Rapids, aiming for spots in Saturday’s finals.
The top 16 swimmers in each event will advance to the final day — eight each in the championship and consolation heats — where the top three swimmers in each event, as well as any other swimmers who meet the qualifying standard, will advance to the state meet.
It’s been over three weeks since the Wolverines last swam in a competitive meet. And while they’re as healthy as they can possibly get for today, they’re still not at full strength like head coach Dan Boelk would’ve hoped.
“The guys we do have are looking good,” Boelk said.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had a meet with everyone getting sick lately. Whoever’s been the healthiest the longest is probably going to win the section. I think that’s what it’s going to come down to.
“We’ve trained for a long time this year but we feel like we’ve been playing catch up in some spots with the guys that have been out sick. I’m looking forward to seeing how things look and which team is the healthiest tomorrow.”
Boelk says returning to the full length season after last year’s shortened season is also extra motivation for his team and their quest to drop time.
“We’re right in the thick of it. We have some spots open cause we don’t have enough swimmers and that makes it a bit harder. But just having a mostly normal season with sections, prelims and finals with all the fans getting to be there will be huge. The guys are enjoying things a lot more than last year and I think if our guys step up, then the section is ours for the taking.”
Rock Ridge has one swimmer with the best seed time in their event with Aidan Hecimovich holding the best time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:06.17. Nate Spiering has the No. 2 seed in the 50 freestyle and the No. 4 seed in the 100 freestyle (52.02). The 400 freestyle relay team is also seeded second at 3:33.28.
Third seeds include Leif Sundquist in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.16) and the 500 freestyle (5:29.68), Leighton Ongalo in the 100 butterfly (57.92) and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:34.65). Bodi George owns a pair of No. 4 seeds in the 100 butterfly (58.65) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.53), as does Anthony Hecimovich in the 200 freestyle (2:00.74) and the 500 freestyle (5:34.08).
Boelk expects tough competition from familiar foes Hibbing and Grand Rapids when it comes to the team title, but he says the entire section has been coming on strong in the home stretch of the season.
“Rapids and Hibbings are the powerhouse teams they always have been but teams like the Falls and Mesabi East have come a long way this season too. They’re going to make a dent in the section as well.”
Boelk says he expects his youngest swimmers to potentially have the biggest drops in time. They’ll just need to shake off the nerves from what could be their first section meet.
“They’re stepping into it. They’ll have that deer in the headlights look but the key for them is to just stay calm and get them ready to go as best as possible. That’s the biggest problem with not having any meets lately is those younger guys have less competitive experience.”
For his more experienced swimmers, Boelk says most should know when to go all out and when to conserve their energy.
“The older guys know how much they need to hold back and save for Saturday. The young guys, I say put the hammer down and get in there. If you make it to the top eight, the worst you can do is eighth. If you’re ninth, you could fall all the way to 16th. That’s an eight or nine point spread.”
With seven teams in the mix at sections, Boelk says it’ll be the biggest meet the team has swam in since the True Team Section meet back in mid-January.
There will be a lot of hype and noise. The aura of the meet is going to be exciting compared to what we dealt with last year. Last year, we had the dream team and none of the parents or fans could be there. We’re excited for them to be back this year and hopefully cheering us on to another section title.”
Seeds and times for all Rock Ridge swimmers can be found below.
Rock Ridge Seed Times
200 medley relay: 4, Rock Ridge, 1:47.63
200 freestyle: 3, Leif Sundquist, 1:57.16; 4, Anthony Hecimovich, 2:00.74; 9, AJ Hultman, 2:11.61; 16, Gus Maki, 2:30.59.
200 individual medley: 5, Aiden Hecimovich, 2:18.18; 10, Luke Hecimovich, 2:30.59.
50 freestyle: 2, Nathan Spiering, 23.38; 8, Beau Akerson, 25.31; 10, Aiden Bird, 26.03; 11, John Kendall, 26.16.
100 butterfly: 3, Leighton Ongalo, 57.92; 4, Bodi George, 58.65; 8, Akerson, 1:04.22; 9 Ty Hiltunen, 1:04.33.
100 freestyle: 4, Spiering, 52.02; 9, Kendall, 57.33; 16, An. Hecimovich, 1:02.34; 17, Max Gritzmacher, 1:02.55.
500 freestyle: 3, L. Sundquist, 5:29.68; 4, An. Hecimovich, 5:34.08; 11, Hultman, 6:22.77; 16, Mikko Sundquist, 6:52.41.
200 freestyle relay: 3, Rock Ridge, 1:34.65.
100 backstroke: 4, George, 1:00.53; 5, Ongalo, 1:02.50; 8. Hiltunen, 1:06.12; 18, Hunter Lamourea, 1:21.51.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ai. Hecimovich, 1:06.17; 8, Gabe Aagnes 1:12.12; 9, L. Hecimovich, 1:13.23; 10, Bird, 1:15.44.
400 freestyle relay: 2, Rock Ridge, 3:33.28.
