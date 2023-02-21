VIRGINIA—A year older and a year wiser, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team will get their second crack at the Section 7A Tournament as a program starting tonight when the No. 2 Wolverines host the No. 7 International Falls Broncos.
Rock Ridge owns two wins over International Falls already this season, downing the Broncos 5-1 in December and 6-1 last month. Still, head coach Ben Johnson knows his squad isn’t looking to take any team in the tournament lightly.
“We’ve got to play our game,” Johnson said. “We know International Falls is playing their best hockey for us so we just have to go out and play and not be nervous. We have to play our game and see where it goes from there. It’s the playoffs. You can’t get ahead of yourselves. We know the path that could get us to state but we can’t be looking ahead at this point. We have to take things one team at a time.”
The Broncos already have some playoff action under their belt as well, winning 11-1 over Moose Lake Area on Saturday in first round action. With the Wolverines making their playoff debut in comparison, the expectation is that International Falls won’t be taking any plays off.
“Teams have been in that situation before where they play that extra game and then all of a sudden they get hot. If we think we’re better than that and don’t come prepared, we could get knocked off. We’ll be prepared as much as we can but it just comes down to the boys being ready for everybody.”
Like he’s been preaching all season long, Johnson maintained hopes that the Wolverines would be ready to play their best hockey come playoff time. Winners of their last four, including an all-important win over Hibbing last week, Johnson believes his team is peaking at the right time.
“I think we’re playing good hockey. I wouldn’t want to play us but it’s the playoffs so anything can happen. Our guys have gotten ready for this moment all the way from our goaltending to everything else.
“Ending with a win against Greenway was nice. The Hibbing and Denfeld wins late in the season were nice too to kind of prove that we can play. We played a team like Sartell tough and they just tied with Warroad so that throws a little bit more belief in their system. We’re excited. We know we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves but we’re all business now.”
Securing the No. 2 seed behind Hermantown at Friday’s 7A seeding meeting, Johnson says the late-season win against the ‘Jackets and the Hunters helped push his team out in front after earning the season split with both teams in the regular season.
“I guess our pitch was that we lost to Denfeld at the beginning of the year but we had some quality wins throughout the season and then beat them and hibbing at the end. The games at the end feel like they hold a little bit more weight after everyone’s gone through and sees what their team has. We had some common opponents as well that we beat over both teams. The strength of schedule and the QRF had us second too so I think we earned it. We’re happy where we sit but it means nothing if you don’t win so we have to be ready to go.”
That No. 2 seed is a jump from the No. 4 the Wolverines earned last season. Trending upwards in the second year of the program, that extra year ended up making all the difference.
“You just have that extra year of knowing your guys and all of the stuff that goes into starting a new program between these cities. It’s a year ahead of being more prepared. We knew what we had coming into this year. Last year we didn’t have captains picked out right away but all of that stuff took care of itself this year.
“We were starting from scratch before so that extra year definitely helps. And of course, the guys knowing their coaches pays off. They know how we want them to play and that plays a role too.”
Suffering a loss in the quarterfinals last year, Johnson knows the simplest way to avoid a repeat of that is to play Wolverine hockey.
“We just have to go out and do what we’ve been doing all season. We can’t get in our heads and think we’re better than we are. We’ve been trying to prove it all season so we just have to go out and prove it again.”
Ultimately, the goal is to make it to the state tournament. It’s easier said than done but Johnson hopes his team is ready for the ride.
“We’re excited. It’s playoff hockey. It’s the best time of the year. It gets exciting. It can be emotional. The kids are still kids but these are some big games coming up for them. Hopefully they can perform and still have fun. I’ve been fortunate enough to be at the state tournament as a coach and a player so I hope they get the chance to have that feeling as well. It’s a special feeling.”
Puck drop between Rock Ridge and International Falls is set for tonight at 7 p.m. at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
