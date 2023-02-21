VIRGINIA—A year older and a year wiser, the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team will get their second crack at the Section 7A Tournament as a program starting tonight when the No. 2 Wolverines host the No. 7 International Falls Broncos.

Rock Ridge owns two wins over International Falls already this season, downing the Broncos 5-1 in December and 6-1 last month. Still, head coach Ben Johnson knows his squad isn’t looking to take any team in the tournament lightly.

