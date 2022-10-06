tennis1

Rock Ridge’s Sydney Spelts powers a return during Tuesday night’s Section 7AA tournament game in Virginia.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team came into Thursday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup with a renewed energy and a desire to play some strong tennis.

That energy carried the No. 2 Wolverines through as they routed No. 7 Pequot Lakes 7-0 to move into next week’s semifinals.

