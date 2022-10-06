VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge girls’ tennis team came into Thursday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal matchup with a renewed energy and a desire to play some strong tennis.
That energy carried the No. 2 Wolverines through as they routed No. 7 Pequot Lakes 7-0 to move into next week’s semifinals.
Under the roof of the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club on George A. Erickson Courts, the lower half of the Rock Ridge lineup set the Wolverines up nicely right from the get-go. No. 3 doubles tandem Sydney Spelts and Ayla Troutwine battled through a tougher first set with the Patriots’ Carlie Eggert and Nikki Crocker, but took it 6-4 before rolling 5-0 in the second set to wrap up the point.
Paige Maki and Mylee Young had similar success for Rock Ridge, taking care of their No. 2 match with Kessa Eggert and Eva Mumm. The Wolverine tandem clawed through a 7-5 first set and cruised 6-1 in the second to bring the next match onto the court.
On the singles side, Alli Fink saw a number of long rallies in her matchup with Payton Mudgett, In the end, Fink avoided the errors and forced Mudgett to make a number of her own on her to a 6-3, 6-2 win.
The match was effectively wrapped up by Mayme Scott, who battled through a three-setter to give the Wolverines the clinching point. Taking on Ellie Ouradnik, the young eighth grader split the first two sets before coming alive in the third to get the win, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
Back in doubles, the No. 1 Rock Ridge duo of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth made short work of the top Pequot Lakes pair in Kelbee Lampi and Aubrey Wiczek. In the end, Beaudette and Lindseth took the match with ease 6-1, 6-2.
On the singles side, Katelyn Torrel earned a win at the second spot, dispatching Allyson Yahn in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Finally, at the No. 1 singles spot, Lydia Delich matched up with fellow senior Quinn Trottier and got the better of her opponent, taking the first set 6-0. In the second set, Trottier began to string together a series of nice games that kept her in it, but Delich followed through in the end, taking it 6-3.
After the match, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Kortney Rosati and Jessica Kralich said the intensity from their team was at a heightened level Thursday, especially compared to their win earlier in the week over Andover.
“It felt like we were all a bit more excited today,” Kralich said. There was a buzz in the air.”
“We got those first match jitters out of the way against Andover,” Rosati said. “The girls came in today ready to play, ready to go and I think they said amongst themselves that they didn’t want to be done yet. They want to keep going and keep bringing that energy to these matches.”
With nearly every position battling through some adversity for Rock Ridge, the coaches said it was nice to see that the level of play stepped up when it needed to.
“When it comes to playoffs, you want to be playing better than you did the day before,” Rosati said. “You want that because you know it’s only going to get tougher with each match.”
With their next team playoff match scheduled for next Thursday, the Wolverines have some time off to regroup and get in plenty of practice time. That’ll consist of intersquad scrimmaging today as well as drill work on Monday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, the top singles and doubles players will head to Duluth for the first three rounds of the 7AA individual tournament.
“The girls will see a lot of time on the court, especially the ones doing individuals,” Kralich said. “But it’ll be good to have a break between team matches.
“Having that week in between gives us some time to regroup,” Rosati said. “We were pumped up today but there were still some nerves. Now that we have some time to talk it all over and take a step back, we can take a breath and regroup next week.”
With Hibbing’s match against Forest Lake postponed to Saturday due to rain, Rock Ridge’s next opponent is unknown. Whoever it is, the coaches believe the Wolverines will be ready for a tough match.
“It’ll be intense, whoever it is,” Kralich said. “We’ve played Hibbing twice and Forest Lake once and all of them were close matches. Either way, it’s going to be a solid match from both teams. It’s exciting to think about. A little nerve racking, but exciting.”
