EVELETH — As the opening of Rock Ridge High School moves closer each day, the combination of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert varsity sports into Rock Ridge Wolverine sports continues.
Agreeing to combine this past fall, the Blue Devil and Golden Bear baseball teams have now become one and things are looking pretty good for the Wolverines with just under two weeks of practice under their belt.
The Wolverines have co-head coaches in Jamie Lindseth and Brian Skadsem, the former head coaches from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia, respectively. Speaking with Lindseth recently, he says the collaboration has been an early success according to what he’s seen and he hopes the Wolverines are ready to form their own brand new identity.
“It’s one of those things that you hope goes smoothly,” Lindseth said. “Obviously it’s going to be on your radar. We’re starting the year practicing and playing in Eveleth so we want the Virginia players to feel welcome and know that this is their home now too. We’re Rock Ridge, not Eveleth-Gilbert and not Virginia. Eventually we’ll switch to playing and practicing in Virginia and we want that to be just as welcoming to the E-G kids as well.
“It’s the start of something new. We can talk about all the success both of these teams have had in the past, but getting to be a part of something new and exciting like this is something our guys should be fired up about and I think, so far, they are.
Like the coaches had hoped, there hasn’t been any rough waters so far for the combination.
“These kids know each other and have played other sports with each other already. If you walked into our gym and didn’t know who was from where, you’d have a tough time figuring out which kids were from Virginia and which were from Eveleth-Gilbert.”
With the first week of the season set aside by the High School League for arm care and conditioning, Lindseth said it was a good opportunity to mix the players together early on.
“It’s tough to get the kids excited for that kind of stuff. It’s a lot of conditioning and working your way up on throwing mechanics. Some of the older kids are familiar with it but some of the younger ones weren’t. But our guys were able to make it fun, turn it into a competition and get everyone excited together. Everyone was cheering for each other, which is what you want to see.”
With athletes coming to Eveleth-Gilbert from Virginia every day for practice, transportation has been a concern, with Lindseth saying things are being ironed out as best as possible at this time.
“The district has worked very hard to get kids on a bus route from Virginia to Eveleth or Gilbert and making sure everyone is in the right place.”
The coaching staff is also filled out quite nicely with Lindseth working on the offensive side of things and Skadsem taking up the defensive side. Sean Streier and Corey Schriber coach the JV with Streier putting together the strength program for the Wolverines program and Schriber working with all of the pitchers. Tom Norman coaches the C-team and also works with the hitters. Gary Flannigan also works with the catchers as a volunteer coach.
“From a coaching standpoint, it’s been very good. Everybody has really got a job and is doing something. We debrief after every day and find out what we need to work on, what we need to include and what we need to get better at.
When it comes to numbers, the program is thriving with 36 players out in grades 9-12, enough for a varsity, JV and C-team. The players are spread out across the old gym at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, the E-G weight room and the Hippodrome working on different facets of the game. The junior high teams work out of Gilbert. Still stuck inside, the itch to get outdoors and onto a real diamond is real.
“There’s just things you can’t do in a gym that you need to be outside to do. Double play work, fly balls, middle infield work; timing the catcher to second, throws from first to third. There’s so much and the longer we’re stuck inside, the less ideal it is.”
Last year, the two separate teams were a combined 38-13. The Golden Bears finished as Section 7AA runners-up. While both sides lost plenty in the form of graduated seniors, Lindseth says now is the perfect time for this Wolverines team to create their own identity, but still be a competitive squad.
“We talk about our expectations. You have to lay it out for the kids. Our goal is to win the conference and get some hardware. The second goal is to make it to state. We want to be prepared to make a run. It’s something you want to be a part of and something you can remember for the rest of your life if you hit those goals.
“We can talk about the great players of the past, but at the end of the day, those guys are gone now. You can aspire to be like them but it’s a new start and these kids should be excited to put their own stamp on something new.”
By season’s end, the Wolverines hope to be among the top of 7AA and competing with tough powers such as Esko, Duluth Marshall, Aitkin, Pine City and Proctor.
“They’re all quality programs and if we’re fortunate enough to be the last team standing, then we’ve earned it. Our schedule is tough by design after combining Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert. We know teams will throw tough pitchers against us and hopefully that prepares us for a playoff run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.