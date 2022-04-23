VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team has arrived.
Combining Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, the Wolverines will field a healthy lineup this season and hope to compete with a competitive Section 7AA, including defending state champions Cloquet.
Rock Ridge loses out on graduating seniors Marco Pazzelli, Tucker Johnson, Dylan Johnson and Dylan Niemi, but they return nearly 10 talented players, a welcomed problem to have when slots on the varsity team are limited.
“We have lots of returning players, large numbers with prior experience,” Plesha said. “This will promote more competition within the team as only six can play in each meet.”
The team will be coached by Virginia co-head coaches Pat McBride (eighth year) and Mike Plesha (seventh year) and Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Matt Sjoberg (third year).
With the top four teams advancing to the second day of the Section 7AA meet, both the Blue Devils and the Golden Bears were left out of the race for a team title last year, but they had plenty of players advance individually. Some of those include Andrew Peterson (13th at sections), Carter Orent (27th) and Rollie Seppala (34th).
Others returning include Brennan Peterson, Mason Collie, Ian Mikulich, Tyler Rintala, Drew Nelson and Kyle Beaudette. Landon Richter and Ian Devich will also factor into the mix for the Wolverines.
Andrew and Brennen Peterson, along with Collie all finished inside the top 15 last year at the East Range Conference Championships, helping Virginia capture the ERC title. Andrew Peterson won the event.
While the weather has been less than cooperative this season, the coaches hope the future will be bright once the Wolverines hit the links.
“We hope to have the opportunity to get outside and bring the new program together. We’d like to repeat as conference champs, be competitive in the section and hopefully bring the team or players to the state meet."
