VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys hockey team battled with a 12-3 Providence Academy team on Saturday afternoon, at Iron Trail Motors Convention Center in Toyota Arena.
The Wolverines shook off a rough first period and played to a 3-3 tie with the Lions.
“We really have to prepare better,” Wolverines head coach Ben Johnson said.
The Lions grabbed a quick 1-0 just 1:24 in the contest when Louis Wehmann took a Sammy Lewis pass and fired it over Rock Ridge netminder Ian Kangas’ shoulder.
The Lions had three more scoring chances in the period but Kangas turned them away.
He kicked out 11 shots in the period.
The second period was a different story.
The Wolverines tied the game at 1-1 when defenseman Nick Troutwine picked up a loose puck and fired it past Lions goalie Evan Villagomez.
The Lions grabbed a 2-1 lead when Andrew Owen scored an unassisted goal.
Rock Ridge tied the game at 2-2 just a little over three minutes later when Junior Ryan Manninen picked up a loose puck and fired it past Villagomez.
The Lions made it a 3-2 game when they broke into the Rock Ridge zone 3-on-1 and Owen took a Sammy Lewis pass and beat Kangas.
Wehmann also assisted on the tally.
The second period ended with Providence Academy leading 3-2.
“We played so much better in that second period,” Johnson said. We scored two goals and had a couple chances to get another one.”
The Wolverines continued to put pressure on the Lions and it finally paid off when after Hedley fired a shot on Villagomez which the sophomore kicked out but Brant Tiedeman picked up the rebound and fired it home to tie the game at three.
Neither team could score and send one home the rest of the period and the teams went on to play an eight minute Overtime period.
Both teams could only muster two shots on goal on the extra frame.
Villagomez ended the game with 29 saves for the Lions while Kangas kicked out 25.
Rock Ridge will be back in action today, when they host North Shore, at 7pm.
PA 1 2 0 0 — 3
RR 0 2 1 0 — 3
First Period — 1, PA, Louis Wehmann (Sammy Lewis) 1:24;
Second Period — 2, RR, Nick Troutwine (Unassisted) 4:05; 3, PA, Andrew Owen (Unassisted) 7:50; 4, RR, Ryan Manninen (Unassisted) 11:43; 5, PA, Owen (Sammy Lewis, Wehmann) 14:10;
Third Period — 6, RR, Brant Tiedemann (Dylan Hedley, Keegan Ruedebusch) 6:58;
Overtime — No scoring
Goalie Saves — Providence Academy, Evan Villagomez 5-10-12-2 — 29; Rock Ridge, Ian Kangas 11-5-7-2 — 25
Penalties — Providence Academy 3-6; Rock Ridge 1-2;
