Wolverine swimmers ready to repeat in Year 2

VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge head boys’ swimming coach Dan Boelk calls last year a “dream season” for the program in their first year together.
The Wolverines won the Section 6A crown, broke multiple section records and finished seventh at the Class A State Meet, bringing home plenty of medals to boot. And while they have to contend with the loss of a very strong senior class, Boelk believes the swimmers returning this season have the passion and ability needed to make this season just as good as the last one.
“Last year was a dream season,” Boelk said. “Everything fell into place. We won a lot, won sections, placed high at state and the returning guys really liked that feeling and now realize what it takes to get there.”
With the 400 freestyle relay taking fourth at state and the 200 freestyle relay taking fifth, the Wolverines will need to fill in a few gaps in those relays in order to make it back to the state finals.
Owen Engel, Harrison Logan, Andrew Bird and Cameron Johnson all said their goodbyes to the team after last season with Boelk saying it doesn’t get much better than that group of seniors.
“This was probably one of the most talented seniors classes I have ever coached and they will be missed not only in the pool, but as role models for the younger swimmers.”
Johnson was also an individual state medalist last season, taking eighth in the 500 freestyle while Bird was on both medaling relays teams and Engel was on the 400 relay team.
Four more seniors take their place this year with Leif Sendquist, Leighton Ongalo and Aiden and Anthony Hecimovich diving back into the pool.
“They are very comparable to last year’s seniors and I do expect great times and leadership from these guys.”
Juniors Carson Engel, John Kendall, Tye Hiltunen and Nate Spiering return along with sophomores Gabe Aaganes, AJ Hultman, Max Gtizmacher, Hunter Koski, Luke Hecimovich and brothers Bodi and Gunnar George. Gunnar George capped off last season by bringing home a medal in the 50 freestyle, finishing in eighth.
Boelk also expects freshman Anthony Nemanich to step up this year as well as the seventh and eighth grade swimmers looking to improve and find a place.
After finding so much success last season, Boelk says his team should have a leg up as they get ready for what’s ahead.
“I believe our greatest strength is our unity. Every swimmer and diver knows it takes the whole team to win the big meets and they are willing to swim different events and go out of their comfort zones for the betterment of the program.”
Grand Rapids and Hibbing are expected to once again be competition for the Wolverines, but Boelk knows Rock Ridge has earned the right to be the team everybody else needs to watch out for.
“The big schools like Grand Rapids and Hibbing are always the teams to get after, but I think we have a really good chance of being the team to beat as well with everything we’ve done in the last year. I really believe they are determined to train and stay healthy and focused along the way to try and repeat what we did the last year (as Rock Ridge) and even the year before (as Virginia).
Boelk says he hopes parents and fans enjoy returning to meets this season after not being able to last season with Covid concerns.
“I felt really bad last year for all of the parents, especially the senior parents, because they missed out on watching some pretty awesome history go down in the first year as Rock Ridge. It just isn’t the same watching it via the computer. I hope we can get through with no new Covid cases or any other problem. I know the masks are a pain, but if that is what it takes to be there, it’s worth it.
Overall, Boelk hopes that his team comes ready to compete and stays healthy along the way.
“No new injuries and staying healthy are always things we like to focus on. If we can do that, we’ll continue where we left off last season and keep building the program. We don’t need any outside factors affecting our season.
“The crew in the pool is very focused on getting better and having a lot of fun so they’re determined to do what they can to make that happen."
