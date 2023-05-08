VIRGINIA—the Rock Ridge softball team picked up a pair of wins this past Saturday, walking off Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-13 before blitzing past International Falls 18-2.

Against the Titans, the Wolverines trailed early, giving up five runs in both the first and second innings to fall behind 10-3. But Rock Ridge slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring at least one run in every inning of the game.

