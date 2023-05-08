VIRGINIA—the Rock Ridge softball team picked up a pair of wins this past Saturday, walking off Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14-13 before blitzing past International Falls 18-2.
Against the Titans, the Wolverines trailed early, giving up five runs in both the first and second innings to fall behind 10-3. But Rock Ridge slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring at least one run in every inning of the game.
Down 13-5 after four innings, the Wolverines plated two in the fifth, five in the sixth and brought home a win with two more in the seventh, 14-13.
In the circle, Taylor Morley got the start for Rock Ridge, but didn’t last long as she gave up five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk without earning an out. Lydia Delich took over from there and closed out the game, giving up eight runs (four earned) on seven hits and nine walks over seven innings. She struck out two.
At the plate, Anna Westby was 3-5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Delich finished 3-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Chance Colbert was 2-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Rock Ridge found hits when they needed to and were aided by a 3-5, two RBI performance from Katie Johnson, got two hits and two runs scored from Kylie Marolt and got two hits and three runs scored from Morley.
Morley bounced back in the late game against the Broncos, giving up two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks over four innings. She struck out seven International Falls batters.
At the plate, Westby had a monster game going 4-4 with three doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Alex Flannigan was 3-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Delich finished 2-4 with three RBIs and Colbert was 2-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Mattelyn Seppi finished 2-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Rock Ridge softball returns to the diamond on Wednesday when they host Two Harbors.
BASEBALL
Ely 7,
Littlefork-Big Falls 5
ELY— The Ely baseball team earned a 7-5 decision over Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday, led by Caid Chittum at the plate.
Chittum finished the day with two hits and three RBIs to lead the charge. Chittum bashed a two-RBI single in the second to put the Timberwolves on top 2-1.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the Wolves got back on top with three runs on three hits with Chittum and Deegan Richards etching singles while Erron Anderson brought runners home with a double.
Ely held on with the lead from there to take the contest 7-5.
Elliot Levens got the win on the mound for the Wolves, striking out nine and walking six while only giving up one hit to the Vikings.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5,
Ely 1
ELY—The Timberwolves couldn’t muster up any success in the following game as they fell to the Titans 5-1.
Hunter Halbakken took the loss for Ely, giving up two runs on four hits over five innings of work for his squad. He struck out five along the way.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin plated runs in the second and third but Ely got an RBI single from Preston Hines to drive in Caid Chittum to cut the deficit to one late, 2-1. The Titans, however, broke the game open in the seventh with four hits to close out the game off the reliever Chittum.
Erron Anderson led Ely at the plate with a pair of hits.
