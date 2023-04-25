VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge softball team let their bats do the talking on Monday as they picked up their first win of the season, beating Carlton/Wrenshall 11-0 in five innings.
“It was good to get that first win of the season,” head coach Paula Dundas said. “The girls have been working real hard with their bats and it paid off today.”
The Wolverines got off to an early lead in the home half of the first inning.
Chance Colbert started things off by hitting an inside the park home run down the right field line. Anna Westby followed up by drawing a walk, and scoring on a pair of wild pitches.
The Wolverines weren’t done yet.
Alex Flannigan ripped a single that was booted out in right field and she raced all the way home to make it a 3-0 game. Rock Ridge added two more big hits in the inning. Chesney Bernard drilled a two-run triple and Mattie Seppi added a triple of her own before she came home on a wild pitch.
When the inning was complete the Wolverines scored seven runs on four hits.
“That was really a nice start for us,” Dundas said.
Rock Ridge starting pitcher Taylor Morley put down the Raptors hitters down on strikes in the top of the second inning.
The Wolverines added a pair of runs in the home half of the second inning when Katie Johnson ripped a two-run triple that knocked in Flannigan, who reached on a walk, and Brooklyn Smith, who reached on a single.
Rock Ridge led 9-0 after two innings of play.
Morley struck out the first two Raptors hitters in the top of the third and Frenchy Klimek grounded out to Westby at second, who tossed the ball to Kylie Marolt at first to end the inning.
The Wolverines closed out their scoring in the bottom of the third inning when Seppi walked and came across to score when Colbert hit a double.
Colbert then scored when Westby grounded out to first base.
The Raptors picked up their first hit of the game in the top of the fourth when Eliza Decaigny hit a single to center field with one out in the frame.
Morley got two ground outs to end the inning.
The Wolverines went down in order in the home half of the fourth.
Morley closed out the game in the top of the fifth when she got a pair of ground outs before giving up one more single.
The game came to an end by the ten-run rule when Klimek grounded out to Westby at second base.
“Like I said it was nice to get that first win,” Dundas said. “There were some good things out there today. We have to keep working hard and I think we will be a good team.”
Morley ended the game on the mound giving up just the two hits while striking out eight.
Rock Ridge is back in action today, traveling to Mesabi East for a 3 p.m. contest.
