CLOQUET—The Rock Ridge softball team picked up a solid road win Monday, scoring nine runs in the first three innings to help defeat Cloquet 12-0.
Taylor Morley got the complete game win in the circle, giving up just three runs and four walks in seven innings of work. She struck out six.
At the plate, Brooklyn Smith was 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Chance Colbert was 2-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lydia Delich finished 2-5 with a run scored while Ayla Lokken was 2-4 with an RBI. Anna Westby, Alex Flannigan, Ayla Troutwine, Kylie Marolt and Mattelyn Seppi all earned base-hit knocks as well.
Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas had high praise for her squad on playing a complete game of softball, starting from the top with Morley in the circle.
“I think she did a great job. She threw really well and the team backed her up and hit the ball really hard. The defense played fantastic. Cloquet had one or two innings where they had runners on and our girls just executed. We picked up the ball and threw people out, it was great.
Finishing with 12 runs on 13 hits, Dundas said the team was hitting a groove carrying a 5-0 lead into the top of the third where they tacked on four more.
“Playing with a 5-0 lead like that, that’s a huge confidence booster for your pitchers and your hitters. That was great all around.”
Dundas said one of the brightest spots in the win was the team’s ability to create offense when scoring chances presented themselves.
“We’ve been talking a lot this season about getting clutch hits when you have runners on or there’s two outs. We want to deliver in situations like that and we did that today.”
Rock Ridge softball is back in action on Thursday when they host Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
BASEBALL
Mesabi East 15,
Silver Bay 0, F/5
AURORA—The Mesabi East baseball team only recorded five hits, but that didn’t stop them from plating 15 runs on Monday as they blanked Silver Bay 15-0.
Easton Sahr had two of those hits, recording a double and three RBIs. Dakota Kruse, Louie Karish and Ryder Gerulli all picked up hits as well.
On the mound, Kruse got the win for the Giants, giving up two hits and two walks over four innings of work. He fanned eight along the way. Sahr pitched the final inning, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Mesabi East returns to the diamond on Thursday when they travel to Rock Ridge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.