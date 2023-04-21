VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team picked up another clean on Thursday, downing Duluth Denfeld 7-0 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
The Wolverines didn’t lose a set the entire match, picking up sweeps in both singles and doubles.
In singles, Peyton Marks won at the No. 1 spot for Rock Ridge with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Mathias MacMillan. At second singles, Gage Benz downed Jackson Cheder quist 6-0, 6-0.
At third singles, Aidan Sandnas picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Daniel Pueringer while Colton Bialke was a winner at fourth singles, taking down Parker Chastey 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Tyler Callister and Dawson Ruedebusch earned a win at the top spot, dispatching Hayden Mann and Derek Mayne 7-6(2), 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Aiden Rabideaux and Wyatt Fredrick defeated Matt Eklund and Lenny Jennings, 6-0, 6-0. Finally at third doubles, Grant Benz and Cooper Aune made short work of Nolan Freitag and Brady Braaten, 6-0, 6-0.
Rock Ridge is next scheduled to face off with Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brainerd Invite
BRAINERD — The Rock Ridge track and field teams managed to get outside earlier this week, traveling to Brainerd for a five-team meet on Tuesday.
Max Williams picked up the lone win for the Rock Ridge boys on the day, winning the high jump with a height of six feet, two inches. Liz Fultz and Jolie Stocke had the top results for the Wolverine girls, with Fultz taking second place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.8 and Stocke placing second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.16.
On the boys side, Griffin Krmpotich and Levi Flatley had the next best finishes for the Wolverines. Krmpotich took second in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 4.50 inches. While Flatley was second in the triple jump at 37 feet, seven inches. Isaac Flatley was third in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, one inch while Jonah Aluni was fourth at 45 feet, six inches.
Luke Hecimovich had himself a day in the hurdles, taking third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.54 while finishing fourth in the 110s (17.04).
Leo Johnson was fifth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.85 while Cooper Williams was third in the 300 hurdles (46.39). Ian Luecken had the final top five finish for the Rock Ridge boys, taking fifth in the discus with a throw of 107 feet, 7.50 inches.
For the girls, Maija Lamppa had the next best finish after Fultz and Stocke, taking fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.67. Avah Kraushaar was fifth in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:42.0.
Moose Lake Invite
MOOSE LAKE — The Mesabi East track and field teams also managed to get outside this week, traveling to Moose Lake where both the boys and girls finished second out of eight teams in attendance.
Jordan Latola led for the Giant boys ,winning hte long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 9.5 inches. The Giants also got a first place finish from their 4x400 meter relay team, crossing the finish line at 3:54.9.
For the girls, Aubree Skelton was a winner in the 100 meter dash, crossing first with a time of 13.6. Olivia Forsline also picked up a win, stopping her time at 54.5 in the 300 meter hurdles. Mesabi East had great success in the relays, winning both the 4x200 meter relay (1:56.2) and the 4x100 meter relay (55.2).
Other top five finishes for the boys include Carson Slattery in the 800 meter run (5th, 2:21.1), Carter Skelton in the 400 meter dash (55.7), Ethan Murray in the 200 meter dash (2nd, 23.3), Alex Leete in the 3200 meter run (4th, 11:49.9) as well as Tim Green in the 3200 meter run (5th, 11:55.0), Cooper Wippler in the triple jump (5th, 36 feet, six inches) and Shawn Moehlenbrock (2nd, four feet, 10 inches) as well as Latola (3rd, four feet, 10 inches) in the high jump.
For the girls, other top five finishes included Kerbie Olmstead in the 100 (5th, 14.2), Skelton in the 400 meter dash (3rd, 1:05.0), Mia Domiano in the 200 meter dash (4th, 28.40) and the long jump (5th, 13 feet, seven inches), Chloe Green in the 3200 meter run (2nd, 13:03.7), Katie Larson in the shot put (2nd, 26 feet, six inches) and triple jump (2nd, 29 feet, 5.5 inches), Elli Theel in the long jump (4th, 13 feet, 8.5 inches) and Marta Forsline in the high jump (3rd, four feet, eight inches).
