MINNEAPOLIS — The Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team ran into two of the best Class A teams around on Wednesday, and while the results didn’t end in their favor, the Wolverines put up a strong fight in both matches to come away with a fourth place finish at the state tournament.
In their opening semifinal match, the Wolverines dropped a 5-2 decision to top-ranked St. Paul Academy. In their followup match for third place, Rock Ridge faced off with Rochester Lourdes, again falling by a score of 5-2.
Bringing in a young lineup to state this year, first-year head coach Jace Friedlieb said he couldn’t be more proud of his team for going toe to toe with some of the best in the state on their way to a fourth place finish.
“They’ve made so many gains over the past two and a half months,” Friedlieb said. “They’re not the same team they were at the beginning of the season. I can’t say enough about what they’ve done and the tennis they’ve played. They did everything I ever asked of them and I think we can go home happy with fourth place and our heads held high.”
In their opening match with the Spartans, Rock Ridge grabbed wins at second and third singles, marking Gavin Benz and Jake Bradach’s second wins each so far at the tournament.
At No. 2 singles, Benz defeatedHarry Mahmic in straight sets, 7-5 in the first before dominating the second 6-0. At the No. 3 spot, Bradach grabbed a win over Zahir Hassan, splitting the first set 6-4, 3-6, before taking a lengthy third set tiebreaker 16-14.
In other singles matches, Owen Buggert nearly grabbed a win for the Wolverines at the No. 4 spot, splitting the first two sets 6-3, 5-7 with SPA’s Alan Wang. Wang got the better of Buggert in the tiebreaker, taking the match 10-4. At No. 1 singles, Jared Delich faced off with Spartans standout Kai Sih. Sih proved his worth in the match, cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 win over the Wolverine.
In doubles, the Spartans grabbed three straight set wins, with Alex Moore and Maik Nguyen downing Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa at the top spot 6-2, 6-0; Leo Benson and Jacob Colton dispatching Ryan Manninen and Peyton Bialke at the second spot 6-3, 7-5 and Henry Choi and Baasit Mahmood defeating Grady Dimberio and AJ Roen at No. 3, 6-3, 6-1.
“We battled against SPA. Running into the No. 1 team in the state, you know you’re going to be in for some tough matches and I think it was great for our guys because there was no pressure on us. It took us some time to settle in, but once we did, I think we matched SPA’s pace and started playing some really great tennis.”
Against the Eagles in the third place match, the Wolverines again relied on their singles players to pick up some points. Bradach finished with his third match win of the tournament, downing Evan Ritter 6-0, 6-1 at the third spot. At fourth singles, Buggert also secured a point for Rock Ridge, downing Willem Pollack, 6-2, 6-1.
Winning all three of his matches in the team tournament, Friedlieb commended Bradach on a solid tournament and the points he provided the team.
“Jake was that consistent No. 4 singles player for us last year and this year we saw him take that No. 3 spot and really run with it. He was just as consistent and he was playing some impressive tennis and making some shots he wouldn’t normally hit. It was easy to see the improvements he’s made over the season.”
At first singles, Delich squared off with Lourdes’ Marjan Veldic and took a 6-3, 6-2 loss while Benz was downed by Ethan Leeser 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Manninen and Bialke made things interesting at the No. 2 spot against the Eagles’ Jack Fitzgerald and Ethan Hubbard. The pair dropped the first set 6-1, but forced a tiebreaker in the second, hoping to even things up. Fitzgerald and Hubbard got the best of Manninen and Bialke, however, winning the tiebreaker 7-5 to take the match.
At first singles, Ruedebusch and Lamppa took on Frederick Suhler and Charlie Young, losing by a score of 6-3, 6-1. At the third spot, Dimberio and Roen faced off with Ethan Blissenbach and Jonathan Boughey, falling by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
“The boys really gave it their all in that last match. Again, a very solid Lourdes team was in front of us and that was a well put together team in both singles and doubles. I think we were feeling the fatigue a bit of three tough matches in two days. I don’t think we played our best tennis but again, once our guys caught up to the pace of the other team, we were able to string some points together.”
Looking ahead, Delich, Benz, Bradach and Buggert will continue play today in the Class A Individual Tournament. Friedlieb says his players are tired, but he expects some more solid tennis today.
“The guys are going to get hydrated, have a nice meal and rest their legs. I know the guys are excited to get back on the court and play some more tennis and end the season on a strong note.”
First round singles matches are set to begin at 8 a.m. today with doubles matches set for 10 a.m.
St. Paul Academy 5, Rock Ridge 2
Singles: No. 1 Kai Sih, SPA, def. Jared Delich, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Harry Mahmic, 7-5, 6-0; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Zahir Hassan, 6-4, 3-6, [16-14]; No. 4 Alan Wang, SPA, def. Owen Buggert, 6-3, 5-7, [10-4].
Doubles: No. 1 Alex Moore/Maik Nguyen, SPA, def. Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, RR, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Leo Benson/Jacob Colton, SPA, def. Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 Henry Choi/Baasit Mahmood, SPA, def. Grady Dimbreio/AJ Roen, 6-3, 6-1.
Rochester Lourdes 5, Rock Ridge 2
Singles: No. 1 Marjan Veldic, RL, def. Jared Delich, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Ethan Leeser, RL, def. Gavin Benz, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Evan Ritter, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Owen Buggert, RR, def. Willem Pollock, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Frederick Suhler/Charlie Young, RL, def. Keegan Ruedebusch/Kasey Lamppa, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 Jack Fitzgerald/Ethan Hubbard, RL, def. Ryan Manninen/Peyton Bialke, 6-1, 7-6(5); No. 3 Easton Blissenbach/Jonathan Boughey, RL, def. Grady Dimbero/AJ Roen, 6-1, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.