PARK RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge wrestling team opened up their dual meet season on Tuesday, picking up a pair of wins against Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis.
Against Park Rapids, the Wolverines finished on top 49-27 before later downing WHAN 60-11.
In their first match against the Panthers, Rock Ridge saw wins from Gage Benz (106 pounds), Dutch Hedblom (126), Nolan Campbell (132), Jackson Kendall (145) and Colton Gallus (152) while Damian Tapio (170), Gavin Flannigan (182), Kaelan Kimball (195) and Ian Luecken (285) won by forfeit.
“The first match of the night we were a little flat coming off a three-plus hour bus ride,” Wolverines head coach Dennis Benz said. “But we settled in after a few matches and were able to get the win.”
Against the Wolfpack, the Wolverines got wins from Benz, Grayson Bennett (113), Asher Fox (120), Hedblom, Gallus, Connor Morcom (160), Flannigan, Kimball, Keegan Comer (220) and Luecken. Campbell and Tapio earned wins by forfeit.
“We were obviously better prepared when we wrestled Walker and started rolling right off the get-go. The kids wrestled well overall. Conditioning is still something we obviously need to work on but it will come with each match we wrestle.”
On the night as a whole, Benz was pleased with his team, as well as at the lower JV levels and with the addition of a few girls wrestling in their own separate division.
“As coaches we were happy with the results, even in the JV matches where we only lost twice. The girls also did well in their debut, winning three matches and losing just one overall. It was fun to watch. We’ll continue to work and get some of our weights in check. Now that we have our MI-B wrestlers back, we are hopeful that good things will happen.”
Rock Ridge returns to the match on Tuesday. They’ll travel to Superior to take on the Spartans and Cumberland, Wis.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Rock Ridge 5,
International Falls 1
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team picked up another Iron Range Conference win on Tuesday, downing International Falls 5-1 near the border.
Skating to a 0-0 draw after one period, the Wolverines let loose in the second period, peppering Broncos netminder Tyrel Shoberg with 26 shots on goal. Four of those got past the goalie as they skated to a 4-1 lead after two.
Rock Ridge added a final score late to make it a 5-1 game. Dylan Hedley led Rock Ridge in the win with a goal and two assists. Brant Tiedeman, Easton Walters, Isaac Flatley and Levi Flatley all collected a goal as well.
Rock Ridge (2-1) are set to host Warroad on Friday in Eveleth.
RR 0 4 1 — 5
IF 0 1 0 — 1
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, R, Easton Walters (Ryan Mannien, Rory-Cope Robinson), 1:00; 2, R, Dylan Hedley (Brant Tiedeman, Sam Troutwine), 2:04; 3, R, Isaac Flatley (Hedley), 5:41; 4, I, Braden Skifstad (Matt Wherley, Max Dremmel), PP, 7:02; 5, R, Levi Flatley (Cooper Levander, Troutwine), 15:29.
Third Period
6, R, Tiedeman (Hedley, I. Flatley), PP, 13:20.
Penalties-Minutes: RR 3-6; IF 4-8.
Goalie saves: Levi Maki, RR, 3-6-9—18; Tyrel Shoberg, IF, 11-22-11—44.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Grand Rapids/Greenway 10,
Rock Ridge 0
EVELETH — At the Hippodrome, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey team blanked Rock Ridge 10-0.
Skating to a 0-0 tie after the first period, The Lightning got the best of Rock Ridge’s defense and netminder Nola Kwiatkowski, hanging seven on the home team before adding three more in the third.
Mercury Bischoff led the way for GRG with a hat track and an assist. Emma Moran and Molly Pierce each had two goals.
Kwiatkowski stopped 51 shots in the loss while Riley Toivonen kicked out six.
Rock Ridge (4-5) will travel to Crookston on Friday.
GRG 0 7 3 — 10
RR 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
No scoring.
Second Period
1, G, Kalle Reed (Allie LeClaire, Jazzy Bischoff), PP, 1:27; 2, G, Emma Moran (Abby Skelly, LeClaire), 2:11; 3, G, Emma Seeley (Moran, LeClaire), 6:01; 4, G, Molly Pierce (Reed, Mercury Bischoff), 7:43; 5, G, Moran (Cali Madsen, Ryleigh Sherlock), PP, 11:23; 6, G, M. Bischoff (Reed), 11:41; 7, G, M. Bischoff (Riley Toivonen), 15:52.
Third Period.
8, G, M. Bischoff (LeClaire, Pierce), 0:55; 9, G, Mira Rajala (Kylie DeBay), 7:23; 10, G, Pierce (unassisted), 15:20.
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 1-2; RR 2-4.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 2-2-2—6; Nola Kwiatkowski, RR, 16-26-9—51.
