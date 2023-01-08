PROCTOR —The Rock Ridge wrestling team picked up three wins on Thursday in Proctor, grappling their way to wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.

The Wolverines picked up the 66-12 win over the Spartans to open up the day. They got wins from Will Strawser (106 pounds), Gage Benz (113), Grayson Bennett (120), Grant Benz (145), Jackson Kendall (152) and Kaelan Kimball (195). Dutch Hedblom (126), Jake Neari (132), Colton Gallus (160), Damian Tapio (170) and Gavin Flannigan (182) all picked up wins by forfeit as well.

