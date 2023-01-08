PROCTOR —The Rock Ridge wrestling team picked up three wins on Thursday in Proctor, grappling their way to wins over Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway, Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
The Wolverines picked up the 66-12 win over the Spartans to open up the day. They got wins from Will Strawser (106 pounds), Gage Benz (113), Grayson Bennett (120), Grant Benz (145), Jackson Kendall (152) and Kaelan Kimball (195). Dutch Hedblom (126), Jake Neari (132), Colton Gallus (160), Damian Tapio (170) and Gavin Flannigan (182) all picked up wins by forfeit as well.
Against the Lumberjacks, the Wolverines earned the 48-34 wins. Winning on the mat were Neari (132 pounds), Grant Benz (138), Kendall (145), Flannigan (170) and Kimbaell (195). Hedblom, Tapio and Keegan Comer all earned wins by forfeit as well.
Against the Rails, Rock Ridge earned the 48-25 win. On the mat, Gage Benz (106), Hedblom (126), Neari (132), Grant Benz (138), Kendall (145) and Kimball (195) all picked up wins. Asher Fox (113), Gallus (152) and Comer (220) all won by forfeit.
The Wolverines were unable to field a full roster for any of the three matches but still managed to put up enough points to get the wins.
“We did not have our full lineup due to some sickness and other issues,” Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz said. “But we were able to prevail and get the wins. Hopefully things will come together and we will be able to be at full strength one of these days.”
Rock Ridge 66, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 12
106: Will Strawser, RR, def. Korbin Nagler, NKG, by fall at 0:41.
113: Gage Benz, RR def. Hosea Huyck, NKG, by fall at 0:56.
120: Grayson Bennett, RR, def. Matthew Cullen, NKG, by fall at 1:30.
126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, FF.
132: Jake Neari, RR, FF.
138 Jovanna Volker, NKG, def. Suki Comes Flying, RR, by fall at 2:33.
145: Grant Benz, RR, def. Ethan Wellings, NKG, by fall at 3:41.
152: Jackson Kendall, RR, def. John Duffy, NKG, by fall at 3:05.
160: Colton Gallus, RR, FF.
170: Damian Tapio, RR, FF.
182: Gavin Flannigan, RR, FF.
195: Kaelan Kimball, RR, def. Willow Horack, NKG, by fall at 0:10.
220: Mason Marx, NKG, def. Keegan Comer, RR, by fall at 4:27.
285: Double forfeit.
Rock Ridge 48, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 34
106: Caven Fjeld, CEC, def. Gage Benz, RR, by fall at 5:30.
113: Aiden Thiesen, CEC, def. Asher Fox, RR, by fall at 3:11.
120: Alex Comer, CEC, def. Bennett, RR, by major decision, 15-4.
126: Hedblom, RR, FF.
132: Neari, RR, def. Brendan Malloy, CEC, by fall at 0:37.
138: Grant Benz, RR, def. Jordan Boonpa, CEC, by fall at 1:34.
145: Kendall, RR, def. Bohdon Fjeld, CEC, 3:46.
152, Jack Horvat, CEC, FF.
160: Warren Heitela, CEC, FF.
170: Flannigan, RR, def. Kaiden High, CEC, by fall at 0:49.
182: Tapio, RR, FF.
195: Kimball, RR, def. Damion Newcorne, CEC, by fall at 1:39.
220: Comer, RR, FF.
285: Patrick Lussier, CEC, FF.
Rock Ridge 48, Proctor/Hermantown 25
106: Gage Benz, RR, def. Jack London, PH, by fall at 1:28.
113: Fox, RR, FF.
120: Cooper Lucarelli, PH, def. Bennett, RR, by decision 10-7.
126: Hedblom, RR, def. Landin Laakso, PH, by decision 16-9.
132: Neari, RR, def. Thomas Barnstorf, PH, by decision, 16-9.
138: Grant Benz, RR, def. Noah DeLuca, PH, by fall.
145: Kendall, RR, def. Jake Follet, PH, by fall at 0:48.
152: Gallus, RR, FF.
160: Ethan Golden, PH, FF.
170: Quinn Schnabel, PH, def. Flannigan, RR, by fall at 1:05.
182: Zak McPhee, PH, def. Tapio, RR, by major decision 10-0.
195: Kimball, RR, def. Brett Pampuch, PH, by fall at 1:46.
220: Comer, RR, FF.
285: Aaron Bergquist, PH, FF.
Spartan Classic
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Rock Ridge wrestling team took fourth overall Saturday at the Spartan Classic in Superior.
The Wolverines were led by a pair of wrestlers making it to the championship match, where Damian Tapio won at 170 pounds and Nolan Campbell took second at 126.
Tapio started his day with a pin of Ashland’s Christopher Craig at 1:34. He went on to pin his next three opponents, downing Quinn Schnabel of Proctor/Hermantown at 1:25, Logan Calumpit of East Ridge at 1:34 and Connor Anderson of Eau Claire Memorial at 5:38.
In the championship match, Tapio faced off with Luck’s (Wis.) Lucas D’Jock. The pair went the distance in the match with Tapio earning the win by decision, 10-8.
At 126 pounds, Campbell started his day with a pin of Grand Rapids’ Jake Freed at 1:05. He then picked up a win by technical fall over Aiden Miesbauer of Chequamegon (Wis.). In the quarterfinals, Campbell pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Adrik Dix in 20 seconds and then pinned Northwestern’s Logan Jones at 1:04 in the semifinals.
In the championship, Campbell faced off with Grand Rapids’ Alex Leghman, but was pinned in the third period at 4:16 to take second overall.
The Wolverines had a number of wrestlers finish third or fourth, one match shy of advancing to the championship round. Dutch Hedblom (126), Jackson Kendall (138) and Keegan Comer (195) all finished third in their weight classes while Gage Benz (106) was fourth.
“Overall, it was a pretty good day,” Benz said. “We were very satisfied with the way everyone wrestled, including the JV wrestlers.”
Rock Ridge wrestlers will be back on the mat on Saturday at a tournament in Ashland, Wis.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Providence Academy 87,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 53
DULUTH — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team trailed the top-ranked team in Class AA, Providence Academy, by just three points at halftime, but couldn’t fend off a monstrous second-half attack from the Lions’ Madelyn Greenway as the Rangers fell 87-53.
Greenway led all scorers in the contest with 38 points, including 25 in the second half. Grace Counts added 21.
The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich’s 21 points. Hali Savela had 12 and Sage Ganyo chipped in with 11.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-3) hosts International Falls on Monday.
MIB 37 16 — 53
PA 40 47 — 87
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 1, Hali Savela 12, Jordan Zubich 21, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 11, Anna Neyens 6; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 4, Ganyo 1, Neyens 2; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Savela, Ganyo.
Providence Academy: Brooke Hobenecter 8, Emma Millerbeard 8, Marie Heyda 2, Ari Peterson 3, Hope Counts 5, Madelyn Greenway 38, Kyra Miller 2, Grace Counts 21; Three pointers: Hobenector 2, Millerbeard 1, Greenway 1; Free throws: 15-24; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.