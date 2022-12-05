RUSH CITY—The Rock Ridge wrestling team got their feet wet on Saturday, kicking off their season at the Rush City Tournament.

Out of eight teams total, the Wolverines placed fifth with a total of 142 points. Rock Ridge scored points in 10 of the 14 weight classes, but had a few more open spots than normal with some of their wrestlers still playing for the MI-B football team.

