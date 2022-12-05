RUSH CITY—The Rock Ridge wrestling team got their feet wet on Saturday, kicking off their season at the Rush City Tournament.
Out of eight teams total, the Wolverines placed fifth with a total of 142 points. Rock Ridge scored points in 10 of the 14 weight classes, but had a few more open spots than normal with some of their wrestlers still playing for the MI-B football team.
Deer River won the tournament with 197.5 points.
Rock Ridge was led by Jackson Kendall, who finished second at 145 pounds. The Wolverines had numerous third place finishers on the day including Grayson Bennett (113 pounds), Dutch Hedblom (132), Connor Morcom (160) and Ian Luecken (220).
Jake Rice (182) and Keegan Comer (195) were fourth in their brackets, while Gage Benz (106), Nolan Campbell (132) and Grant Benz (138) were fifth and Kalen Kimball was sixth (195). Campbell and Kimball were non-scorers with other Rock Ridge wrestlers finishing above them in their weight classes.
Rock Ridge head coach Dennis Benz was overall positive on his team’s first time on the mat this season.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well for the first meet of the year,” Benz said. “We have a pretty young squad but most of them have varsity experience. We were right in the hunt for a while but Deer River had more wrestlers than we did and they overtook us as well as three other teams.”
The Wolverines are in a transition phase currently, getting used to different facilities than what they have used in the past.
“We’ll continue to adjust to our new [wrestling] room, transportation stuff as well as conditioning.”
Rock Ridge will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to take on Park Rapids and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in Park Rapids.
