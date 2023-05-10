BABBITT—East Range Conference girls’ golfers are putting the pedal to the metal now that the weather is in their favor, tackling a nine-hole round at the Babbitt Golf Course on Tuesday for their second meet of the week.

The Rock Ridge girls came away with another team win, with their four scoring golfers combining for a 190. Mesabi East was second at 198, Ely/Northeast Range third at 211 and North Woods fourth at 232.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments