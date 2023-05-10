BABBITT—East Range Conference girls’ golfers are putting the pedal to the metal now that the weather is in their favor, tackling a nine-hole round at the Babbitt Golf Course on Tuesday for their second meet of the week.
The Rock Ridge girls came away with another team win, with their four scoring golfers combining for a 190. Mesabi East was second at 198, Ely/Northeast Range third at 211 and North Woods fourth at 232.
International Falls’ Kelby Anderson finished with individual medalist honors once again, firing a three-over 39 to win the event. Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty was two strokes behind her in second while North Woods’ Tori Olson rounded out the top three with a 42.
Ely/NR’s Abby Koivisto was fourth with a 43 while Rock Ridge’s Erin Hughes led the Wolverine contingent in fifth (45).
Nighthawks head coach Ethan Stachovich said it was a solid meet for his squad and all area golfers while praising the progress the Nighthawks have made now that they can compete outside.
“It was nice that they got to get outside again with the good weather,” Stachovich said. “We’re still learning to play outside. We’ve been inside for how long and today was just our second meet after playing Monday in Virginia.
“The girls are improving. We’re happy to be able to put up a team score again this year and we can see that we’re improving. Abby finished five over and that was a real good day for her. She was happy with how she did.”
To win the meet, Rock Ridge placed all four of their scoring golfers inside the top eight. Emma Berg finished in a tie for sixth with a 47 while Mylee Young and Madison Fingeroos tied for eighth with identical 49s.
Mesabi East’s team score was aided by Allie Lamppa in a tie for sixth, Gianna Lay in 11th (53) and Kara Swanson in 14th (47).
Twins Danica and Maizy Sundblad were next for Ely/Northeast Range. Danica finished in 10th place with a 52 while Maizy was 13th with a 55. Cylvia DeBeltz rounded out the Nighthawks top four in a tie for 16th after firing a 61.
After Olson, Madison Dantes was next best for North Woods, taking 12th after shooting a 54. Talise Goodsky tied for 16th with a 61 while Brynn Chosa finished in 22nd with a 75.
BASEBALL
Ely 3-9,
Cook County 0-2
ELY—The Ely baseball team started off their week with a pair of wins on Monday, downing Cook County 3-0 and then 9-2 in a doubleheader.
Drew Marolt got the win in the first game for the Timberwolves, giving up just three hits in six innings of work while striking out eight. Logan Loe pitched the final inning and got the save for Ely.
Cook County’s Ethan Tate fared well on the mound, but three Ely runs on four hits was enough for the Timberwolves as they broke through in the fifth inning. Joey Bianco came in to score on a sacrifice fly from Caid Chittum to give them the 1-0 lead.
The Timberwolves added two more runs in the sixth with Loe driving in both runners on a single.
In the second game, Ely etched five runs on four hits in the first inning to get the early jump on Vikings starter Hunter Gomez.
Bianco, Chittum, Erron Anderson all grabbed hits while Marolt powered a double to aid the cause. The Wolves added runs in the third in fourth to go up 7-2. Chittum, Anderson and Marolt all finished with two hits a piece.
Loe got the win on the mound, scattering three hits, walking three and striking out six in the complete game effort.
Mesabi East 8,
Ely 4
ELY—The Mesabi East baseball team pushed four runs across in the fifth inning to break things open against Ely on Tuesday as the Giants eventually came away with the 8-4 win.
Mesabi East got the hitting started in the second inning with a single from Ryder Gerulli and a double from Louie Karish plating two runs. The Giants took a 3-2 game and made it 7-2 in the fifth with a Cooper Sickel single and three throwing errors allowing four runs to come home.
Zac Norberg got the win on the mound, giving up three runs on seven hits in three-plus innings of work. He fanned four along the way. Dakota Kruse pitched the final three innings, giving up just two hits while striking out six.
Hunter Halbakken pitched the first five innings for the Timberwolves, scattering just five hits to finish with one earned run. A solid effort on the mound wasn’t rewarded as Mesabi East took advantage of seven total Ely errors.
Timberwolves head coach Frank Ivancich called the loss to Mesabi East a “step back” for his team after playing great baseball the day before.
“Give them credit, they put some pressure on us today with their aggressive base running and bunt game,” Ivancich said. “We just made some poor decision that cost us. We cannot compete with seven errors, but most of those errors came on throwing and mental situations which can be corrected.”
Ivancich praised the work of his starting pitchers over their four most recent games, but says the defense has to do their part to help them out.
“We have now gotten four quality starts on the mound from Drew, Logan and Hunter the past four games, giving up only six earned runs. We need to be more consistent. We cannot continue to play an error-free game followed by a five-error game.
“We have to do a better job of getting our guys to focus on baseball for two hours and lock in every game we play if we want to have a chance to win games.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.