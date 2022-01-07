BIWABIK — It didn’t take long for the newly re-named Rock Ridge Alpine Ski Team to come away with a championship.
In fact, it only took two races as the Wolverines girls squad won the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge Thursday.
According to Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff, it was the best result he and his coaching staff have ever seen out of a girls team.
“It’s pretty exciting for us, and obviously for the girls,” said Neff. “It was proof of what they can do when they ski as a team.”
Rock Ridge placed five girls in the top 11 led by Mia Schuchard in fourth, Eva Roark, seventh; Azalea Ray, eighth; and Sophia Nemec in ninth.
Although only the top four skiers contribute to a team’s scoring, Abby Crum’s 11th place performance was crucial to the Wolverines’ four-point victory over second place Cook County/Silver Bay.
“Abby, as our fifth skier, was what put us over the top as she took points away from Cook County,” Neff said. “That’s what good team skiing is all about.”
Even though it didn’t get the team result they were looking for, the Hibbing girls squad was boosted by a stellar performance by Hilda Knuckey, who landed on the podium in third place.
“Hilda was skiing so well today, she almost won the whole thing,” said Bluejacket coach Brice Walli. “She was just three-tenths of a second out of first place.
“Her technique is so solid, all we’re doing with her now is working on those little things that might save a hundredth of a second here and there because that, ultimately, is what it comes down to.”
The Hibbing girls were skiing without second seed Sylvie Wetzel and after third seed Abbie Helms had to hike after a fall on her first run, it was up to Luci Bretto and Chloe Price to pick up the pieces and help their team to a fourth place finish.
On the boys’ side, Bluejacket junior Adam Vinopal made his first 2022 season debut with a seventh-place result.
“Adam skied great today,” said Walli. “He had a solid first run but was a little off on his second. Of course, we’ve only had one good training day on Helsinki and Adam himself has missed some time with illness so having him land in the top 10 today is outstanding.”
The rest of the Bluejacket scoring block finished just outside the top 10 with Carter Bungarden finishing 11th, with Zander Cuffe less than a second behind in 13th and Dainen Blight right on his heels in 14th on their way to a third place team result.
The Rock Ridge boys ended the day just five points behind Hibbing in fourth place, but did land two skiers in the top 10 with Travis Bird finishing sixth and Caden Lundstrom in 10th.
“Travis getting sixth is an awesome result for him. He’s been skiing really well in practice and he put down two solid runs today,” said Neff. “Caden, our ninth grader cracking the top 10 as well, is amazing. Just last year he was on the JV circuit!”
Also scoring for the Wolverines were Sam Beukema in 15th and Blake Larson in 19th.
After a mere four days off the high school alpine ski season continues at Spirit Mountain on January 11th.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay 118; Duluth Marshall 110; Hibbing 91; Rock Ridge 86
GIRLS: Rock Ridge 72; Cook County/Silver Bay 68; Hermantown 57; Hibbing 34
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Ray Dresseley, CCSB, 1:19.60; (2) Weston Heeren, MARSH, 1:27.57; (3) Grant Williams, MARSH, 1:24.93; (4) Elijah Blanck, CCSB, 1:25.25; (5) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:25.71; (6) Travis Bird, RAAST, 1:28.74; (7) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:28.82; (8) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:29.19; (9) Cormac Johnson, MARSH, 1:29.22; (10) Caden Lundstrom, RRAST, 1:29.77; (11) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:30.55; (13) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:31.46; (14) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:32.16; (15) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:33.55; (16) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:34.95; (19) Blake Larsen, RRAST, 1:36.64; (26) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:41.15; (27) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:42.72; (29) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:45.64; (30) Brayden Crotteau1:55.10; (31) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:58.37
GIRLS: (1) Annebel Hanson, Herm, 1:29.17; (2) Genevive Silence, CCSB, 1:30.10; (3) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:30.80; (4) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:31.81; (5) SIdney Shubitz, HERM, 1:34.87; (6) Sophia Blank, CCSB, 1:35.57; (7) Eva Roark; RRAST, 1:36.17; (8) Azalea Ray, RRAST, 1:37.18; (9) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:37.76; (10) Liv Hedstrom; CCSB, 1:38.30; (11) Abby Crum, RRAST, 1:39.07; (15) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:47.89; (19) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:59.66; (20) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:59.81; (21) Abbie Helms, HIB, 2:02.75; (22) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:10.43; (23) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 2:11.95
