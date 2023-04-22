VIRGINIA—The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team returns plenty of talent from last year’s Section 7AA team and that talent would normally give the Wolverines reason to be excited.
In order to capitalize on that talent, Rock Ridge needs to get outside and play some full rounds of golf. With the way the weather is shaping up so far this spring, it looks like rounds will be in short supply much like they were last year.
“It’s really frustrating right now when you look at the focus,” Wolverines head coach Matt Sjoberg said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids that are athletes. They’ve got great swings and they know how to golf. But we have to get outside. Things were great a week ago when the weather looked nice. Now they’re starting to get squirrely and I don’t blame them one bit.”
Junior Ian Mikulich returns to the team after qualifying for the state tournament last season. Seniors Mason Collie and Landon Richter are providing leadership according to Sjoberg with a number of juniors and sophomores in the mix, as well as a couple freshmen eyeing varsity spots.
“Eli Devich at the end of the season last year was probably our most consistent player. Kyle Beaudette has played in the section tournament. We’ve got a bunch of sophomores; Joey Aho, Easton Walters and a real good group of freshmen in Conner Swan, Caden Smith and Jace Kauppi. I think on the top end, we’re solid. Now we have to look for our five and six players who are every bit as important as your ones and twos when you get to sections.
With the latest round of bad weather, Sjoberg things the season could be condensed even further than it was last year when they got just three weeks of a regular season.
“We put a real solid schedule together and that’s changed by the day. With the weather we had earlier, I thought we could be ahead of where we were last year. Now I think we’re behind where we were last year after this latest snow and cold temps. There are meets the week of May 8 that are highly doubtful. With sections at the end of May and beginning of June, you only have so much time to golf.
Until then, the Wolverines remain indoors where they work with a pair of simulator machines, some practice greens and a chipping station. Looking at a year that’s under the gun and jam packed, Sjoberg says it’s even tougher than normal to evaluate the talent on the team.
“A kid can have a great swing and you can see that they hit the ball 300 yards but you won’t know until they get on the course if that’s going to go into the woods and cost you a couple strokes. You just don’t know what you have until you’re out there. Maybe have a kid that can hardly hit 20 yards but it’s straight and they have a good short game. You just can’t see that inside.
Looking at the rest of Section 7AA, Sjoberg hopes his team can compete at the top level and advance to the final day of the section tournament. They’ll have to contend with plenty of the usual top teams including Hermantown, Mora and 2021 state champions Cloquet.
“From what I’ve seen inside, my hope is that we’ll be as competitive as we possibly can be come May 31. I think we can compete. We have 50 boys in the program and it’s a very nice group all the way down to the seventh and eighth graders. You can tell they play a lot of golf. Some of the eighth graders may even compete for a varsity spot if they can show us that once we get outside.
Waiting out the frustration of cold weather and snow, Sjoberg and the Wolverines will be ready to play a lot of golf in a short period of time, hopefully improving at a good enough pace to be competitive.
“It’s incredibly frustrating right now but there’s nothing we can do about that. When the season does come, I hope they’re ready to be golfing because we’re going to be playing a lot of it. I can foresee us potentially sending separate groups of kids to meets on the same time. Courses are starting to open up in the Cities, but even last week they didn’t get out of the 30s. We’re chomping at the bit to get out there but overall I really like how the team is shaping up.”
