GRAND RAPIDS — The Rock Ridge boys and Hibbing girls cross country teams had strong outings Tuesday in Grand Rapids, as they both came away with team championships at the Paul Bauer Invite.
The Bluejacket girls took home first with 51 points, while the Wolverine boys also came out on top with 50. The Rock Ridge girls were second (84), Mesabi East fifth (136), Ely seventh (188) and Mountain Iron-Buhl ninth (201). Ely was fifth for the boys (132), Mountain Iron-Buhl placed seventh (180), Mesabi East was eighth (186) adn Chisholm was 11th (319).
Winning the girls race was MI-B’s Kate Nelson, who finished on top by 20 seconds with a time of 20:09. Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton was second at 20:29. Rock Ridge’s Lexi Lamppa finished fifth, stopping the clock at 20:51.
Hibbing’s winning cause on the girls’ side was aided by three top 10 finishes with Abigail Theien taking eighth (21:07), Mileena Sladek taking ninth (21:08) and Reese Aune finishing in 10th (21:20).
On the boys side, Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke was the top area finisher, taking home third with a time of 16:54. MI-B’s Jeffrey Kayfes finished in fourth with a time of 17:11. Mesabi East’s Carter Skelton took home sixth (17:17) and Rock Ridge’s Jack Kendall also finished inside the top 10 with a seventh place finish (17:29).
On the girls' side, Hibbing rounded out their scoring top five with Jocelyn Strukel in 11th (21:21) and Jori Anderson in 13th (21:29). Mesabi East’s Chloe Green was 14th (21:32) and Rock Ridge’s Maija Lamppa was 15th (21:49). Ely was led by Phoebe Helms in 16th (21:55).
The Wolverines Emma Lamppa finished in 17th (22:06) with teammate Kaari Harsila just behind her in 18th (22:06).
Pacing Chisholm was Destiny Schmitz in 27th with a time of 22:49. Ely’s Anna Dunn was second for the Timberwolves in 29th place (23:16) and Rock Ridge’s Brynley Heisel rounded out the Wolverines scoring top five in 30th (23:23).
Hailey and Hanna Ronning finished in 33rd and 34th, respectively for Mesabi East with times of 23:42 and 23:44. Gracie Pointer from Ely was 39th (24:10), teammate Sydney Durkin was 46th (25:47) and Brooke Niska took home 47th for MI-B (25:54).
The Rangers rounded out their scoring top five with Colie Otto in 51st (26:32), Ava Butler in 52nd (26:36) and Aalyah Webb in 54th (27:04). Lillianna Lyon was the fifth runner for the Giants in 56th place (27:31) and Kiarstin Eaton wrapped up the Ely scoring in 62nd (29:52).
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge’s Jared Delich (11th) and Anthony Hecimovich (12th) just finished outside the top 10 with times of 18:03 and 18:08, respectively. Ely’s Gabriel Pointer finished in 14th (18:11) and Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Rylen Niska finished in 20th (18:24).
Hibbing was led by Taite Murden in 26th place (18:55) and Chisholm was paced by Sean Connor in 50th place (21:35)
John Kendall finished off the Rock Ridge scoring in 22nd place (18:30). Jake Cochran was second for Ely in 23rd (18:42) and Alex Leete was second for Mesabi East in 28th (18:57).
Otto Devine took 30th for the Timberwolves (19:03) with teammate Jon Hakala not far behind in 32nd (19:15). Christian Massich finished in 37th for hibbing (19:21) just ahead of teammate Ethan Roy in 38th (19:22).
Ely’s scoring was wrapped up with Leo Stalmer in 41st (19:42) as was Hibbing’s with Finn Eskeli in 42nd (19:44) and Silas Langer in 43rd (19:45). Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Leighton Helander took 50th (20:16), Mesabi East’s Ben Gornick was 51st (20:24) and teammate Timmy Green was 54th (20:52).
MI-B’s Logan Maras finished in 57th (20:55). The Giants finished off their scoring with Carson Slattery in 58th (21:02) while the Rangers finished theirs off with Spencer Sandberg in 60th (21:12).
Other scorers for Chisholm include Charlie Thompson in 66th (22:06), Isaac Flemming in 70th (23:13), Ben Thompson in 71st (23:21) and Dan Perpich in 74th (23:46.2).
Area harriers will be back on the course this Saturday with most teams heading to the Milaca Mega Meet.
Paul Bauer Invite, Grand Rapids
Girls team scores: 1, Hibbing, 51; 2, Rock Ridge, 84; 3, Cloquet, 87; 4, Duluth Marshall, 96; 5, Mesabi East, 136; 6, Grand Rapids, 160; 7, Ely, 188; 8, Duluth Denfeld, 190; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 201; 10, Hill City, 271; 11, Deer River/Northland, 301
Boys team scores: Rock Ridge, 50; 2, Cloquet, 68; 3, Grand Rapids, 88; 4, Duluth Denfeld, 113; 5, Ely, 132; 6, Hibbing, 177; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 180; 8, Mesabi East, 186; 9, McGregor, 218; 10, Deer River/Northland, 242; 11, Chisholm, 319.
Girls top 10: 1, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:09; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 20:29; 3, Grace McCormick, DD, 20:43; 4, Stella Lozano, DM, 20:49; 5, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 20:51; 6, Elise Cawcutt, Cloq, 20:52; 7, Keegan McAuliffe, DM, 20:57; 8, Abigail Theien, H, 21:07; 9, Mileena Sladek, H, 21:08; 10, Reese Aune, H, 21:20.
Boys top 10: 1, Noah Foster, Cromwell, 16:27; 2, Miles Discher, Cloq, 16:29; 3, Cameron Stocke, RR, 16:54; 4, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:11; 5, Jacob Mertz, Cloq, 17:12; 6, Carter Skelton, ME, 17:17; 7, Jack Kendall, RR, 17:29; 8, Austin Hanson, GR, 17:38; 9, Samuel Buytaert, Cloq, 17:40; 10, Zaander Schroeder, DD, 17:59.
Area finishers (girls): 11, Jocelyn Strukel, H, 21:21; 13, Jorie Anderson, H, 21:29; 14, Chloe Green, ME, 21:32, 15, Maija Lamppa, RR, 21:49; 16, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:55; 17, Emma Lamppa, RR, 22:06.0; 18, Kaari Harsila, RR, 22:06.7; 23, Emma Reini, H, 22:38; 24, Charleigh Hartl, H, 22:39.0; 27, Destiny Schmitz, Chis, 22:49; 29, Anna Dunn, Ely, 23:16; 30, Brynley Heisel, RR, 23:23; 31, Katelyn Torrel, RR, 23:32; 33, Hailey Ronning, ME, 23:42; 34, Hannah Ronning, ME, 23:44; 37 Avah Kraushaar, RR, 24:01; 39, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 24:10; 46, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 25:47; 47, Brooke Niska, MIB, 25:54; 51, Colie Otto, MIB, 26:32; 52, Ava Butler, MIB, 25:36; 54, Aalyah Webb, MIB, 27:04; 56, Lillianna Lyon, ME, 27:31; 57, Hannah Plese, ME, 27:39; 60, Kaylee Erickson, ME, 29:45; 62, Kiarstin Eaton, Ely, 29:52; 64, Juliet Stouffer, Ely, 31:01.
Area finishers (boys): 11, Jared Delich, RR, 18:03; 12, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 18:08; 14, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:11; 20, Rylen Niska, MIB, 18:24; 22, John Kendall, RR, 18:30; 23, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:42; 24, Connor Matschiner, RR, 18:52; 26, Taite Murden, H, 18:55; 28, Alex Leete, ME, 18:57; 30, Otto Devine, Ely, 19:03; 31, Grant Hutar, RR, 19:14; 32, Jon Hakala, 19:15; 37, Christian Massich, H, 19:21; 38, Ethan Roy, H, 19:22; 41, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 19:42; 42, Finn Eskeli, H, 19:44; 43, Zach Rusich, H, 19:49; 45, Mitchell Anderson, H, 19:51; 47, Chad Chittum, Ely, 19:55; 48, Silas Solum, Ely, 20:07; 50, Leighton Helander, MIB, 20:16; 51, Ben Gornick, ME, 20:24; 54, Timmy Green, ME, 20:52; 57, Logan Maras, MIB, 20:55; 58, Carson Slattery, ME, 21:02; 60, Spencer Sandberg, MIB, 21:12; 63, Sean Connor, MIB, 21:35; 64, Isaiah Goggleye, MIB, 21:37; 65, Henrik Murray, ME, 22:01; 66, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 22:06; 67, Jasper Helander, MIB, 22:16; 70, Isaac Flemming, Chis, 23:13; 71, Ben Thompson, Chis, 23:21; 74, Dan Perpich, Chis, 23:46; 75, Carson Howard, Chis, 23:49; 77, Warren Novak, Chis, 24:11.
