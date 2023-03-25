EVELETH—The Rock Ridge baseball team is itching to get outside.
Area spring sport athletes are no stranger to working in the gym for extended periods of time while the snow outside melts away. With the addition of brand new turf baseball fields for the Wolverines, the hope is to get outside sooner rather than later this year.
Just under two weeks out from their season opener at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field, Rock Ridge head coach Jamie Lindseth says there’s optimism that his players can get some time on the turf and be able to play their first game as scheduled on April 6.
“I still think it’s realistic,” Lindseth said. “There’s a lot of snow on the field but if we can get it cleared off, then maybe we’ll have another week, week and a half in the gym at most.”
Lindseth says the program still appears healthy in terms of participation numbers in Year 2. Last season, there were 72 kids out for baseball in grades 7-12. This year, Lindseth counts 73.
“It used to be that we always hoped we could have three quality kids per grade when I coached at Eveleth-Gilbert. We knew we could compete with those numbers as a smaller school. Some of our ninth and 10th graders right now would be starting on varsity just a few years ago but now we have two seventh grade teams, an eighth grade team, a full C-team, JV team and a varsity team with 12-13 kids per team.
“It allows us to be competitive but it also gives our kids opportunities to grow and develop. We don’t need to be moving kids around and having them play on more than one team now.”
With the new facilities hopefully boosting the excitement for the program, Lindseth says there’s an extra prize at the end of the tunnel for his players grinding things out indoors.
“Looking back, not a whole lot of kids were excited to get on the Eveleth-Gilbert varsity field. Having our own turf field is so different. Along with the batting cages and the bullpen and the large dugouts. The whole experience is going to be very different in a good way I believe. I would hope we have a lot of kids wanting to be a part of that, even those kids in third, fourth or fifth grade looking up to the current varsity kids.
“Looking at the guys we have now, I’m getting the sense they’re really excited about it. As coaches, we feel that too. There’s a lot of buzz. We’ve heard it about the new gym, the pool and the auditorium. All of those are tremendous and it’s helping us build a program that I think kids will be excited to join and be proud of when they graduate.”
Comparing last year to this year, Lindseth says the mood is lighter at practice but things remain as competitive as ever with players hoping to fill a spot on the team.
“The kids are dialed in but there’s less to worry about in terms of spending time evaluating every kid on the team. This year, I know almost everyone. Looking at our senior class, this might be the most talented senior class I’ve coached. That could continue to be a trend the next few years. The top level is pretty well shaped. Now we can focus on fundamentals quicker. Practices feel much smoother so far this year.”
With a leg up compared to the year before, Lindseth says the goal setting was done early with his group of kids.
“We always want a winning record. We want to win the conference and then we want a section title. We’re always looking at team goals. We’re very excited and expecting big things out of this group. We believe they have the capability to do something special. The quicker we get outside, the quicker we can work towards those goals. Hopefully that’s something we can look forward to soon.”
Rock Ridge’s season opener is scheduled for April 6 against Mesabi East at the new Frandsen Bank & Trust Field down the road from the new high school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.